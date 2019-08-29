Bettendorf Public Library
Sept. 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 3: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 4: Dungeons, Dragons, & More!, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 4: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Sept. 4: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
Sept. 5: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Sept. 4: Crafternoon - Watercolor Prints, 3 p.m.
Sept. 5: How Not to Die: The Relationship Between Food and Chronic Disease, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9: Tinker Lab – Cosmic Suncatchers, 4 p.m.
Sept. 10: Ultimate Werewolf, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12: How Not to Die: Popeye or Wimpy - Whole Food Plant-Based Fitness and Travel, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: Dance Delivered, noon.
Sept. 17: Remembering the Apron, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Junior Explorers - Mirror Lab, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: Mini Makers - Dinosaur Eggs, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 19: How Not to Die: Real Food, Real Fast - A Whole Food Plant-Based Cooking Demo, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: Pequeños Cuentos – Butterflies/Mariposas storytelling, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: LEGO Club – Boat Races, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25: Adult Book Club: "The Crazy Ladies of Pearl Street," 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26: How Not to Die: Real People Get Real Results with Real Food - Journeys to Health; panel discussion; 6:30 p.m.
