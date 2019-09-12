Bettendorf Public Library
Sept. 12: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 12: Creation Studio Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 12: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 14: Mystery Book Discussion Group, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 14: Child's Play, Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.
Sept. 14: Creation Studio Residency, 10 a.m.
Sept. 14: Story Travelers, 2 p.m.
Sept. 14: Craft-Tea, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.
Sept. 16: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.
Sept. 16: The Modern Middle East: Today's Challenges, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 17: Stories from the Barrio, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 18: Contemporary Books Discussion Group, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18: Andrew Collins Trio Concert, 2 p.m.
Sept. 18: Dungeons, Dragons and More, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Sept. 18: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: Contemporary Books Discussion Group, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 19: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: Community Connections, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Trax from the Stax, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 20: Brown Bag Lunch: Melanie Devaney, noon
Sept. 21: Creation Studio Residency, 10 a.m.
Sept. 21: Child's Play Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.
Sept. 21: Youth Chess Club, 1 p.m.
Sept. 21: Glenview Middle School Mariachi Band, 2 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Sept. 23: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.
Sept. 23: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.
Sept. 23: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 23: The Modern Middle East: Today's Challenges, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 24: Hoo's in My Neighborhood, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 24: Global Gathering: World Affairs Council, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 25: Dungeons, Dragons and More, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Sept. 25: Figge's Mexican Colonial Collection, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 26: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 28: Creation Studio Residency, 10 a.m.
Sept. 28: Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.
Sept. 30: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.
Sept. 30: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.
Sept. 30: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30: A World Erased, 7 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Sept. 12: How Not to Die: Popeye or Wimpy - Whole Food Plant-Based Fitness and Travel, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: Dance Delivered, noon.
Sept. 17: Remembering the Apron, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 17: Junior Explorers - Mirror Lab, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: Mini Makers - Dinosaur Eggs, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 19: How Not to Die: Real Food, Real Fast - A Whole Food Plant-Based Cooking Demo, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: Pequeños Cuentos – Butterflies/Mariposas storytelling, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: LEGO Club – Boat Races, 4 p.m.
Sept. 25: Adult Book Club: "The Crazy Ladies of Pearl Street," 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26: How Not to Die: Real People Get Real Results with Real Food - Journeys to Health; panel discussion; 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.