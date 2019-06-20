Bettendorf Public Library
June 20: Thursday Theater: Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, 1 p.m.
June 20: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
June 20: Summer Concert Series: The Generations Band, 6:30 p.m.
June 20: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
June 21: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
June 21: Aloud and Proud: A Storytime Celebration, 2 p.m.
June 22: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
June 24: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.
June 24: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
June 24: Book Explorers - John Scalzi Fan Club, 2 p.m.
June 24: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
June 25: Universe of Stories: Build A Rover, 1 p.m.
June 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
June 26: Space Camp: Discovery Dome, 1 p.m.
June 26: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.
June 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
June 26: Space Camp: Discovery Dome, 11 a.m.
June 26: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
June 26: Space Camp: Discovery Dome, 9 a.m.
June 27: Thursday Theater: Ralph Breaks the Internet, 1 p.m.
June 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
June 27: Summer Concert Series: Minus Six, 6:30 p.m.
June 27: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
June 28: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
June 28: Wild Time Exotics Animals, 11 a.m.
June 29: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
June 29: Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.
June 29: A Universe of Stories with the Figge / Surrealism, 2 p.m.
July 1: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.
July 1: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
July 1: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 pm
July 2: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
July 2: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
July 3: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.
July 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
July 3: Space Camp: Galaxy Slime, 11 a.m.
July 3: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
June 21: Magical Mystery Fun Show with Robert Swan, 11 a.m.
June 25: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6.
June 26: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2
June 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m., ages 5-11
June 26: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
June 26: Holistic Health Coach, Heather Larsen, 7 p.m.
June 28: Drop-in Tech Help, 2 p.m.
June 28: Appleseed! Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, 1 p.m. ages 4-12
