{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

June 20: Thursday Theater: Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, 1 p.m.

June 20: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 20: Summer Concert Series: The Generations Band, 6:30 p.m.

June 20: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

June 21: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 21: Aloud and Proud: A Storytime Celebration, 2 p.m.

June 22: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 24: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

June 24: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

June 24: Book Explorers - John Scalzi Fan Club, 2 p.m.

June 24: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

June 25: Universe of Stories: Build A Rover, 1 p.m.

June 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 26: Space Camp: Discovery Dome, 1 p.m.

June 26: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

June 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 26: Space Camp: Discovery Dome, 11 a.m.

June 26: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

June 26: Space Camp: Discovery Dome, 9 a.m.

June 27: Thursday Theater: Ralph Breaks the Internet, 1 p.m.

June 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 27: Summer Concert Series: Minus Six, 6:30 p.m.

June 27: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

June 28: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 28: Wild Time Exotics Animals, 11 a.m.

June 29: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 29: Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.

June 29: A Universe of Stories with the Figge / Surrealism, 2 p.m.

July 1: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

July 1: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

July 1: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 pm

July 2: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 2: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.

July 3: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

July 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 3: Space Camp: Galaxy Slime, 11 a.m.

July 3: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

June 21: Magical Mystery Fun Show with Robert Swan, 11 a.m.

June 25: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6.

June 26: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

June 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m., ages 5-11

June 26: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

June 26: Holistic Health Coach, Heather Larsen, 7 p.m.

June 28: Drop-in Tech Help, 2 p.m.

June 28: Appleseed! Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, 1 p.m. ages 4-12

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

City Editor/Bettendorf News Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

Load comments