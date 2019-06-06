{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

June 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 6: Out of this World, 4:30 p.m

June 6: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

June 6: Summer Concert Series: Ten of Soul, 6:30 pm

June 6: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 pm

June 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 7: Aloud and Proud: A Storytime Celebration, 2 p.m.

June 8: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 8: Story Travelers, 2 p.m.

June 10: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

June 10: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

June 10: Martika Daniels' Circus Variety Show, 11 a.m.

June 10: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 pm

June 11: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 11: Out of the Box Rockets, 11 a.m.

June 11: Get Lit: We Should All Be Feminists, 7 p.m.

June 12: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

June 12: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 12: Space Camp: Launch Party, 11 a.m.

June 12: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 pm

June 12: Read Local - Paul-Thomas Ferguson, 7 p.m.

June 13: Thursday Theater: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, 1 p.m.

June 13: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 13: Summer Concert Series: Joe and Vicki Price, 6:30 pm

June 13: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 pm

June 14: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 15: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 15: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.

June 15: A Universe of Stories with the Figge / Vanessa German, 2 p.m.

June 17: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

June 17: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

June 17: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 pm

June 18: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 18: Lego Club, 11:30 am

June 18: Creation Studio Workshop: Constellation Embroidery, 6:30 pm

June 19: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

June 19: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 19: Outer Space Buddies, 11 a.m.

June 19: Out of this World Orbs!, 2 p.m.

June 19: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 pm

June 19: Contemporary Books Discussion Group, 7 p.m.

June 20: Thursday Theater: Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, 1 p.m.

June 20: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 20: Summer Concert Series: The Generations Band, 6:30 pm

June 20: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 pm

June 21: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 21: Aloud and Proud: A Storytime Celebration, 2 p.m.

June 22: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 24: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

June 24: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

June 24: Book Explorers - John Scalzi Fan Club, 2 p.m.

June 24: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 pm

June 25: Universe of Stories: Build A Rover, 1 p.m.

June 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 26: Space Camp: Discovery Dome, 1 p.m.

June 26: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

June 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 26: Space Camp: Discovery Dome, 11 a.m.

June 26: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 pm

June 26: Space Camp: Discovery Dome, 9 a.m.

June 27: Thursday Theater: Ralph Breaks the Internet, 1 p.m.

June 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 27: Summer Concert Series: Minus Six, 6:30 pm

June 27: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 pm

June 28: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 28: Wild Time Exotics Animals, 11 a.m.

June 29: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 29: Chess Club, 11:30 am

June 29: A Universe of Stories with the Figge / Surrealism, 2 p.m.

July 1: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

July 1: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

July 1: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 pm

July 2: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 2: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 pm

July 3: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

July 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 3: Space Camp: Galaxy Slime, 11 a.m.

July 3: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 pm

LeClaire Community Library

June 10: Hula Hooping with Rosie Criswell, 4:30 p.m., ages 5-11.

June 11: Family storytime, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

June 12: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

June 12: Crafternoon - Tie Dye T-Shirts, 3 p.m., all ages.

June 14: Blank Park Zoo, 2 p.m., all ages

June 17: Tinker Lab Craft, 4 p.m.

June 18: Jazzy Ash and the Leapin' Lizards, 6 p.m.

June 18: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

June 19: Mini-Makers, 10:30 a.m.

June 21: Magical Mystery Fun Show with Robert Swan, 11 a.m.

June 25: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6.

June 26: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

June 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m., ages 5-11

June 26: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

June 26: Holistic Health Coach, Heather Larsen, 7 p.m.

June 28: Drop-in Tech Help, 2 p.m.

June 28: Appleseed! Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, 1 p.m. ages 4-12

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

City Editor/Bettendorf News Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

Load comments