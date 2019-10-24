Bettendorf Public Library
Oct. 24: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Oct. 24: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Oct. 26: Child's Play, Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.
Oct. 26: Festive Fall Painting Class, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Oct. 28: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.
Oct. 28: Day of the Dead with the Figge, 6 p.m.
Oct. 28: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Oct. 30: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Oct. 30: Dungeons, Dragons and More!, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Oct. 30: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Oct. 25: Absolute Science presents Big Bang Bubbles, 3 p.m.
Oct. 26: Culinary Intersections: European Cuisine with a Taste of Italy, 11 a.m.
Oct. 30: LEGO Club, 4 p.m.
Nov. 1: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 2: Let’s Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Nov. 4: Tinker Lab: Stained Glass Jars, 4 p.m.
Nov. 6: Crafternoon: Pokémon Card Painting, 3 p.m.
Nov. 6: Let’s Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Let’s Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Nov. 12: Family Storytime: Return to Arendelle, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 13: Let's Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 14: Mostly True Tales with Spinsby and Wales, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 16: LeClaire Writers Workshop, 10 a.m.
Nov. 16: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Nov. 19: Junior Explorers: Feather Lab, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: Mini Makers: Leaf Rubbing, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 20: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: Let’s Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
Nov. 22: Nerf Wars, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Nov. 23: Barn Board Quilts with Lisa Brathall, 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 26: Pequeños Cuentos: Trains/Trenes, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: LEGO Club: Crash Landings, 4 p.m.
Nov. 27: Let's Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 30: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
