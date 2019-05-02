Bettendorf Public Library
May 11: Mystery Book Discussion Group, 9:30 a.m.
May 14: Get Lit: Their Eyes Were Watching God, 7 p.m.
May 15: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: So Big, 1 p.m.
May 15: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Victoria the Queen, 7 p.m.
May 16: Community Connections: Walt Whitman Live!!, 1:30 p.m.
May 16: Resume Writing Assistance, 3 p.m.
May 16: Trax from the Stax: Steve Couch Presents Comedy Music, 7 p.m.
May 18: Book Explorers: Junior/Senior Book Club, 3 p.m.
May 21: World Affairs Council - The Global Midwest, 7 p.m.
May 31: Brown Bag Lunch: The Matt Barber Experience, noon
Jun 3: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.
Jun 3: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Jun 3: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jun 4: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 5: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.
Jun 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jun 5: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jun 6: Out of this World, 4:30 p.m.
Jun 6: Summer Concert Backup, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 6: Summer Concert Series:, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 6: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
May 2: Art Lessons to Go with the Figge. Figge Outreach Educator, Kelsey Vandercoy, will talk about Louis Comfort Tiffany. 4:30 p.m.
May 4: Prisoners of War in Iowa, with author Linda Betsinger McCann. 11 a.m.
May 7: Family Storytime. 6:30 p.m.
May 8: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.
May 8: Crafternoon - Acrylic Pouring. 3 p.m.
May 14: Family Storytime. 6:30 p.m.
May 15: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.
May 16: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. 4:40 p.m.
May 16: How Pin-teresting! 6:30 p.m.
May 20: Tinker Lab Craft. 4 p.m.
May 21: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
May 22: Mini-Makers. 10:30 a.m.
May 22: Adult Book Club. 6:30 p.m.
May 28: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos. 6:30 p.m.
May 29: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.
May 29: LEGO Club. 4 p.m.
May 29: Movement for Weight Loss. 7 p.m.
May 31: Drop-in Tech Help. 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.