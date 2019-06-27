{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

June 27: Thursday Theater: Ralph Breaks the Internet, 1 p.m.

June 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 27: Summer Concert Series: Minus Six, 6:30 pm

June 27: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

June 28: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 28: Wild Time Exotics Animals, 11 a.m.

June 29: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

June 29: Chess Club, 11:30 am

June 29: A Universe of Stories with the Figge / Surrealism, 2 p.m.

July 1: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

July 1: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

July 1: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

July 2: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 2: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.

July 3: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

July 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 3: Space Camp: Galaxy Slime, 11 a.m.

July 3: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

June 10: Hula Hooping with Rosie Criswell, 4:30 p.m., ages 5-11.

June 11: Family storytime, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

June 12: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

June 12: Crafternoon - Tie Dye T-Shirts, 3 p.m., all ages.

June 14: Blank Park Zoo, 2 p.m., all ages

June 17: Tinker Lab Craft, 4 p.m.

June 18: Jazzy Ash and the Leapin' Lizards, 6 p.m.

June 18: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

June 19: Mini-Makers, 10:30 a.m.

June 21: Magical Mystery Fun Show with Robert Swan, 11 a.m.

June 25: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6.

June 26: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

June 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m., ages 5-11

June 26: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

June 26: Holistic Health Coach, Heather Larsen, 7 p.m.

June 28: Drop-in Tech Help, 2 p.m.

June 28: Appleseed! Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, 1 p.m. ages 4-12

July 2: Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

July 3: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

July 9: Dance Spectacular Productions, "Outer Space Buddies," 2 p.m.

July 9: Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

July 10: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

July 10: Crafternoon, 3 p.m.

July 12: Space Movie Marathon, 11 a.m.

July 13: Chess Nuts, 1 p.m., ages 10 and older

July 15: Duke Otherwise, 4 p.m.

July 16: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-7

July 17: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m., ages 10 months to 3 years

July 20: Chess Nuts, 1 p.m., ages 10 and older

July 22: Grout Museum presents Space Explorers, 2 p.m.

July 23: Bilingual Storytime, Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

July 24: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

July 24: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

July 25: Escape Room, TBD

July 26: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.

July 26: Escape Room, TBD

July 27: Chess Nuts, ages 10 and older

July 31: LEGO Club 4 p.m., ages 5-11.

