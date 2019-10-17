{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

Oct. 17: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Oct. 17: Riding the Rails to Hero Street, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 17: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 17: Trax from the Stax, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Oct. 18: Brown Bag Lunch, noon

Oct. 19: Child's Play, Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.

Oct. 19: Youth Chess Club, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19: Creation Studio Workshop, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

Oct. 21: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.

Oct. 21: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3-5 p.m.

Oct. 21: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 22: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Oct. 22: Hoo's in My Neighborhood, 11:30 a.m.

Oct. 22: World Affairs Council, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Oct. 23: Dungeons, Dragons and More!, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Oct. 23: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: Luis Buñuel’s Los Olvidados: (The Young and the Damned), 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Oct. 24: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Oct. 26: Child's Play, Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.

Oct. 26: Festive Fall Painting Class, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

Oct. 28: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.

Oct. 28: Day of the Dead with the Figge, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Oct. 30: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Oct. 30: Dungeons, Dragons and More!, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 30: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Oct. 30: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 31: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Oct. 11: Pumpkin Painting, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 14: Tinker Lab, 4 p.m.

Oct. 15: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 19: Fairy Doll Making, 11 a.m.

Oct. 19: Crafting with Jenn, noon

Oct. 21: Pumpkin Decorating, 4 p.m.

Oct. 22: Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: Absolute Science presents Big Bang Bubbles, 3 p.m.

Oct. 26: Culinary Intersections: European Cuisine with a Taste of Italy, 11 a.m.

Oct. 30: LEGO Club, 4 p.m.

