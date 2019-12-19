What's happening at libraries in Bettendorf and LeClaire

Bettendorf Public Library
Dec. 19: Community Connections, 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: Trax from the Stax: John Resch Presents, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20: Brown Bag Lunch: Rebecca Casad and Alan Morrison, 12 p.m.
Dec. 30: Movie Monday: Sing-a-Long, 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 2: Craft-Tea, 7 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Dec. 21: Let’s Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Dec. 21: Wooden Snowman Ornament Making, 11 a.m.
Dec. 23: Ballet Quad-Cities presents "The Nutcracker," 3 p.m.
Dec. 27: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
Dec. 28: Let’s Yoga, 10:15 a.m.
Dec. 31: Pequeños Cuentos: Dinosaurs/Dinosaurios, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 3: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 4: Let’s Yoga, with Jennifer Vondracek. Advance registration recommended, $3 per class, free for Friends of the LeClaire Library; 10:15 a.m.