What's happening at libraries in Bettendorf and LeClaire

The Bettendorf Public Library will observe the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a free presentation by Kelly Lao, executive director of the German American Heritage Center in Davenport.

"Community Connections: The History of the Berlin Wall" will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The presentation will include items and photos from past German American Heritage Center exhibits as well as stories of escaping from East Germany, the "Stasi" and how the wall developed over time.