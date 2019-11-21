You are the owner of this article.
What's happening at libraries in Bettendorf and LeClaire
AT THE LIBRARIES

What's happening at libraries in Bettendorf and LeClaire

Library hosts Berlin

Wall remembrance

The Bettendorf Public Library will observe the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with a free presentation by Kelly Lao, executive director of the German American Heritage Center in Davenport.

"Community Connections: The History of the Berlin Wall" will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The presentation will include items and photos from past German American Heritage Center exhibits as well as stories of escaping from East Germany, the "Stasi" and how the wall developed over time.

 

Bettendorf Public Library

Nov. 21: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Nov. 21: Community Connections, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 21: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 21: Trax from the Stax: Liv Carrow Presents, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Nov. 23: Child's Play: Create, Explore, Experience, 10 a.m.

Nov. 25: Tales for Tots, 10 a.m.

Nov. 25: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.

Nov. 25: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Nov. 26: World Affairs Council, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec. 2: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

Dec. 2: Creation Studio Drop-In, 3 p.m.

Dec. 2: Budgeting with Spreadsheets, 5 p.m.

Dec. 2: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec. 3: Blown Away: Trebuchets, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 3: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec. 4: Dungeons, Dragons and More, 2:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Dec. 4: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec. 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Dec 5: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Nov. 22: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.

Nov. 22: Nerf Wars, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Nov. 23: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.

Nov. 23: Barn Board Quilts with Lisa Brathall, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 26: Pequeños Cuentos: Trains/Trenes, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 27: LEGO Club: Crash Landings, 4 p.m.

Nov. 27: Let's Yoga, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 30: Let's Yoga, 10:15 a.m.

