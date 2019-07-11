{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

July 11: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 11: Thursday Theater: Wall-E, 1 p.m.

July 11: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

July 11: Summer Concert Series: Mo and Co, 6:30 p.m.

July 11: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

July 12: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 13: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

July 13: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.

July 13: Universe of Stories: Build A Rover, 1:30 p.m.

July 15: Teddy Bear Space Camp - Drop-Off, 12 p.m.

July 15: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

July 15: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

July 15: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

July 16: Preschool Storytime, 1 p.m.

July 16: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.

July 17: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 17: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

July 17: Out of the Box Rockets, 1:30 p.m.

July 17: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

July 17: Contemporary Books Discussion Group, 7 p.m.

July 18: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 18: Thursday Theater: Lilo & Stitch, 1 p.m.

July 18: Summer Concert Series: The Songbird Jazz Quartet, 6:30 p.m.

July 18: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

July 19: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 20: A Universe of Stories Book Discussion, 10 a.m.

July 20: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

July 20: Teddy Bear Space Camp - Pick-Up & Presentation, 1 p.m.

July 22: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

July 22: Jester Puppets' original "Space Cadets", 11 a.m.

July 22: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.

July 22: Book Explorers - John Scalzi Fan Club, 2 p.m.

July 22: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

July 23: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 24: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 24: Space Camp: Flying Saucers, 11 a.m.

July 24: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

July 24: Out of this World Orbs!, 2 p.m.

July 24: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

July 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 25: Thursday Theater: Star Wars: A New Hope, 1 p.m.

July 25: Summer Concert Series: Doggin' Out, 6:30 p.m.

July 25: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

July 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 27: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

July 27: Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.

July 27: Cookie Decoration Challenge, 2 p.m.

July 31: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

Aug. 1: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Aug 1: Summer Concert Series: Cody Road, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

July 12: Space Movie Marathon, 11 a.m.

July 13: Chess Nuts, 1 p.m., ages 10 and older

July 15: Duke Otherwise, 4 p.m.

July 16: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-7

July 17: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m., ages 10 months to 3 years

July 20: Chess Nuts, 1 p.m., ages 10 and older

July 22: Grout Museum presents, Space Explorers, 2 p.m.

July 23: Bilingual Storytime, Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6

July 24: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2

July 24: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

July 25: Escape Room, TBD

July 26: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.

July 26: Escape Room, TBD

July 27: Chess Nuts, ages 10 and older

July 31: LEGO Club 4 p.m., ages 5-11.

