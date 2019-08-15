{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

Aug 17: Discovery Fair, 10 a.m.

Aug 21: Contemporary Books Discussion Group, 7 p.m.

Aug 28: Social Justice Book Discussion, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 3: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 4: Dungeons, Dragons, & More!, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 4: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Sept. 4: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Sept. 5: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Aug. 20: Family Storytime with Miss Iowa 2019, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 28: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

