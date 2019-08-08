Bettendorf Public Library
Aug 8: Summer Concert Series: Class of '82, 6:30 p.m.
Aug 13: Get Lit, 7 p.m.
Aug 14: Read Local - Brandon Carleton, 7 p.m.
Aug 17: Discovery Fair, 10 a.m.
Aug 21: Contemporary Books Discussion Group, 7 p.m.
Aug 28: Social Justice Book Discussion, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 3: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 4: Dungeons, Dragons, & More!, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 4: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Sept. 4: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 5: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
Sept. 5: Tales for Tots, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Aug. 12: Dance Me a Story, 3 p.m.
Aug. 20: Family Storytime with Miss Iowa 2019, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 28: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.