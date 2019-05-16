Bettendorf Public Library
May 31: Brown Bag Lunch: The Matt Barber Experience, noon
Jun 3: Creation Studio Drop-In, 1 p.m.
Jun 3: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Jun 3: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jun 4: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 5: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.
Jun 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jun 5: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jun 6: Out of this World, 4:30 p.m.
Jun 6: Summer Concert Backup, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 6: Summer Concert Series:, 6:30 p.m.
Jun 6: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
May 28: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos. 6:30 p.m.
May 29: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.
May 29: LEGO Club. 4 p.m.
May 29: Movement for Weight Loss. 7 p.m.
May 31: Drop-in Tech Help. 2 p.m.
June 1: Card Making with Donna Banta, 11 a.m., adults only
June 4: Family storytime, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6
June 5: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., Toddle Time, birth-2
June 10: Hula Hooping with Rosie Criswell, 4:30 p.m., ages 5-11.
June 11: Family storytime, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6
June 12: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2
June 12: Crafternoon - Tie Dye T-Shirts, 3 p.m., all ages.
June 14: Blank Park Zoo, 2 p.m., all ages
June 17: Tinker Lab Craft, 4 p.m.
June 18: Jazzy Ash and the Leapin' Lizards, 6 p.m.
June 18: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
June 19: Mini-Makers, 10:30 a.m.
June 21: Magical Mystery Fun Show with Robert Swan, 11 a.m.
June 25: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos, 6:30 p.m., ages 3-6.
June 26: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m., ages birth-2
June 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m., ages 5-11
June 26: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
June 26: Holistic Health Coach, Heather Larsen, 7 p.m.
June 28: Drop-in Tech Help, 2 p.m.
June 28: Appleseed! Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, 1 p.m. ages 4-12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.