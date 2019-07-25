{{featured_button_text}}
"Star Wars: A New Hope" will be shown at Bettendorf Public Library July 25 at 1 p.m.

Bettendorf Public Library

July 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 25: Thursday Theater: Star Wars: A New Hope, 1 p.m.

July 25: Summer Concert Series: Doggin' Out, 6:30 p.m.

July 25: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

July 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

July 27: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

July 27: Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.

July 27: Cookie Decoration Challenge, 2 p.m.

July 31: Starfinder Adventures, 1 p.m.

Aug. 1: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Aug 1: Summer Concert Series: Cody Road, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

July 25: Escape Room, TBD

July 26: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.

July 26: Escape Room, TBD

July 27: Chess Nuts, ages 10 and older

July 31: LEGO Club 4 p.m., ages 5-11.

Aug. 7: Birds of Prey 4:30 p.m., ages 6-12.

Aug. 12: Dance Me a Story 3 p.m.

Aug. 20: Family Storytime with Miss Iowa 2019 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 28: Adult Book Club 6:30 p.m.

