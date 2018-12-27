Try 1 month for 99¢

Bettendorf Public Library

Dec 31: Creation Studio Drop-In: DIY Confetti Popper, 3 p.m.

Jan 2: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP, 9 a.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Jan. 1: Library closed

Jan. 2: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 8: Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 9: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 15: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 16: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 17: How Pin-teresting! Led by Jenn Voss – DIY craft class for adults, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 22: Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 23: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 23: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.

Jan. 29: Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 30: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.

