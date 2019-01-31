Try 1 month for 99¢

Bettendorf Public Library

Jan 31: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Jan 31: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Jan 31: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

Feb 1: Artist in Residence: Marie Stephens Art, 10 a.m.

Feb 1: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb 2: Winter Carnical, 10 a.m.

Feb 4: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

Feb 4: Creation Studio Drop-In: Valentine's Day Origami Garland, 3 p.m.

Feb 4: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Feb 4: U.S. National Security Decisions: A look behind the curtain at the NSC, 7 p.m.

Feb 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb 5: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Feb 5: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.

Feb 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb 6: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.

Feb 6: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Feb 6: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Feb 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Feb 7: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Feb 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Feb 7: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

Feb 7: Disney on a Dime: Tricks and Tips, 7 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Feb. 2: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa, 11 a.m.

Feb. 4: Chinese New Year - This holiday celebrates a fresh beginning and happiness for the New Year, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6: Crafternoon - Paper Beads, 3 p.m.

Feb. 7: Plaza Makeover - The library is hosting a focus group on the plaza, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: Tinker Lab - Engineering Challenges, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: Mostly True Tales with Spinsby & Wales - Come to our (sporadic) ongoing series of LeClaire history talks hosted by local history keepers, Dick Wales and Marie Spinsby, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: Junior Explorers — theme is Colors, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: Mini Makers - Sensory play for toddlers, 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 21: How Pin-teresting! With Jenn Voss, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: Drop-In Tech Help,. 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: Steve Couch’s Robot Dance Party, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 27: LEGO Club 4 p.m.

Feb. 27: Adult Book Club — "The Book Thief," by Markus Zusak, 6:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

City Editor/Bettendorf News Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

Load comments