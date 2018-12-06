Bettendorf Public Library
Dec 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Dec 6: Community Connections: The World is Small, 1:30 p.m.
Dec 6: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Dec 6: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
Dec 6: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Dec. 10: Tinker Lab, 4 p.m.
Dec. 15: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa, 11 a.m.
Dec. 17: Elf Academy, 6-7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 19: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 20: How Pin-teresting! with Jenn, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 24-25: Library Closed
Dec. 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m.
Dec. 28: Drop-In Tech Help: 2 p.m.
Jan. 1: Library closed
