Bettendorf Public Library

Dec 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 6: Community Connections: The World is Small, 1:30 p.m.

Dec 6: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Dec 6: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Dec 6: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Dec. 10: Tinker Lab, 4 p.m.

Dec. 15: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa, 11 a.m. 

Dec. 17: Elf Academy, 6-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 19: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 19: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: How Pin-teresting! with Jenn, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 24-25: Library Closed

Dec. 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28: Drop-In Tech Help: 2 p.m.

Jan. 1: Library closed

 

 

