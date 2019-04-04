Try 3 months for $3

Bettendorf Public Library

April 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

April 4: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

April 4: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

April 4: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

April 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

April 6: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

April 6: LEGO Club, 11:30 a.m.

April 6: "Book Explorers: Junior/Senior Book Club", 3 p.m.

April 8: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

April 8: Creation Studio Drop-In: Decorated Clothespin Magnets, 3 p.m.

April 8: Middle East Lecture Series with Art Pitz, 6:30 p.m.

April 8 Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

April 9: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

April 9: Fairy Gardens, 11:30 a.m.

April 9: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

April 9: Floral Arranging Class, 6 p.m.

April 9: Get Lit: The Moor's Account, 7 p.m.

April 10: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

April 10: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.

April 10: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

April 10: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

April 10: Read Local - Misty Urban, 7 p.m.

April 11: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

April 11: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

April 11: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

April 4: Birds of Prey. Dave Murcia, Director/Naturalist at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center of Scott County, will bring live owls and a falcon. Recommended ages 6-plus, 4:30 p.m. 

April 9: Family Storytime, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.

April 10: Toddle Time, birth-2 years, 10:30 a.m.

April 10: Crafternoon, string art. All ages. 3 p.m.

