Bettendorf Public Library
Jan 10: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 10: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Jan 10: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 11: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 12: Mystery Book Discussion Group: The Man Who Died, 9:30 a.m.
Jan 12: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Jan 12: LEGO Club, 11:30 a.m.
Jan 12: "Book Explorers: Junior/Senior Book Club", 3 p.m.
Jan 14: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Jan 14: Creation Studio Drop-In: Retro Button Making, 3 p.m.
Jan 14: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 15: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 15: Robotics! Phase Two, 11:30 a.m.
Jan 15: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Jan 16: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 16: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Never Caught, 1 p.m.
Jan 16: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Jan 16: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Jan 16: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 16: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Death in the Haymarket, 7 p.m.
Jan 17: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 17: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Jan 17: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 17: Trax from the Stax: Britpop with Shane Brown, 7 p.m.
Jan 18: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 19: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Jan 19: Story Travelers, 2 p.m.
Jan 21: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Jan 21: Creation Studio Drop-In: Sharpie Art, 3 p.m.
Jan 21: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 22: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 22: Robotics! Phase Three, 11:30 a.m.
Jan 22: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Jan 23: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 23: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Jan 23: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Jan 23: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 24: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 24: Community Connections: John Fliss, 1:30 p.m.
Jan 24: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Jan 24: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 25: Brown Bag Lunch: Quarter Moon Tin Snips, noon
Jan 26: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Jan 26: Youth Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.
Jan 28: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Jan 28: Creation Studio Drop-In: Paper Daisies, 3 p.m.
Jan 28: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 29: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 29: Robotics! Phase Four, 11:30 a.m.
Jan 29: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Jan 29: World Affairs Council-Rohingya Refugee Crisis: A Doctor’s Perspective on Health, 7 p.m.
Jan 30: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 30: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Jan 30: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Jan 30: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Jan 31: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Jan 31: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Jan 31: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Feb 1: Artist in Residence: Marie Stephens Art, 10 a.m.
Feb 1: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb 2: Winter Carnical, 10 a.m.
Feb 4: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Feb 4: Creation Studio Drop-In: Valentine's Day Origami Garland, 3 p.m.
Feb 4: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Feb 4: U.S. National Security Decisions: A look behind the curtain at the NSC, 7 p.m.
Feb 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb 5: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Feb 5: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
Feb 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb 6: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Feb 6: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Feb 6: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Feb 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Feb 7: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Feb 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
Feb 7: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Feb 7: Disney on a Dime: Tricks and Tips, 7 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Jan. 15: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 17: How Pin-teresting! Led by Jenn Voss – DIY craft class for adults, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 23: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
Jan. 29: Family Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 30: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.
