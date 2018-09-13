Bettendorf Public Library
Sept. 13: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 13: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Sept. 13: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 15: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Sept. 17: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Sept. 17: Creation Studio Drop-In: Woven Friendship Bracelet, 3 p.m.
Sept. 17: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 18: STEa.m. Homeschool Workshop, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 18: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Sept. 18: World Affairs Council: Introduction to Sikhism, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: The Coffee Trader, 1 p.m.
Sept. 19: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Sept. 19: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Sept.19: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: So Big, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 20: Community Connections: Historical Breweries of the Quad City Area, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Sept. 20: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: Trax from the Stax: Randy Leasman presents George Harrison, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 21: Brown Bag Lunch: Wes Wells, noon
Sept. 22: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Sept. 22: Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 22: Story Travelers, 2 p.m.
Sept. 22: "Book Explorers: Mock Newbery", 3 p.m.
Sept. 24: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Sept. 24: Creation Studio Drop-In: Banned Book Buttons, 3 p.m.
Sept. 24: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 25: STEa.m. Homeschool Workshop, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 25: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Sept. 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 26: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Sept. 26: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Sept. 26: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 27: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Sept. 27: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Sept. 29: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
Oct 1: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
Oct 1: Creation Studio Drop-In: Washi Tape Birthday Cards, 3 p.m.
Oct 1: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
Oct 2: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Oct 2: STEa.m. Homeschool Workshop, 11:30 a.m.
Oct 2: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Oct 3: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP, 9 a.m.
Oct 3: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Oct 3: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
Oct 3: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
Oct 3: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
Oct 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
Oct 4: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
Oct 4: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
Oct 4: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:
Sept. 14: Abstract Painting, all ages, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 17: Guided Paint class with Ms. Rebecca, all ages, 4 p.m.
Sept. 18: Junior Explorers - density, ages 3-7, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Mini Makers -- texture, toddlers, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 22: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa-Native Italian, Vanessa Jasper, adults, 11 a.m.
Sept. 24: All Iowa Reads -- "Ghost" by Jason Reynolds, 4 p.m.
Sept. 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m.
Sept. 26: Adult Book Club -- "The Boys in the Bunkhouse" by Dan Barry, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
