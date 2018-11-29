Try 1 month for 99¢

Bettendorf Public Library

Nov 29: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Nov 29: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Nov 29: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

Nov 30: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Nov 30: Brown Bag Lunch: David G Smith, noon

Dec 1: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

Dec 1: Lego Club, 11:30 a.m.

Dec 1: "Book Explorers: Mock Newbery", 3 p.m.

Dec 3: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

Dec 3: Creation Studio Drop-In: Washi Tape Ornaments, 3 p.m.

Dec 3: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Dec 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 4: STEAM Homeschool Workshop, 11:30 a.m.

Dec 4: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Dec 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 5: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.

Dec 5: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Dec 5: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Dec 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 6: Community Connections: The World is Small, 1:30 p.m.

Dec 6: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Dec 6: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Dec 6: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Nov. 30: Drop-In Tech Help. 2 p.m.

Dec. 3: Ballet Quad-Cities. 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 5: Crafternoon—Macramé Keychain. 

Dec. 10: Tinker Lab, 4 p.m.

Dec. 15: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa, 11 a.m. 

Dec. 17: Elf Academy, 6-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 19: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 19: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: How Pin-teresting! with Jenn, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 24-25: Library Closed

Dec. 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28: Drop-In Tech Help: 2 p.m.

Jan. 1: Library closed

 

 

