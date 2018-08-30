Try 1 month for 99¢
When Keith Bonnstetter first began paper cutting, he used only white paper. He has since branched into colors, as seen in this 3-D poinsettia, a favorite holiday decoration. He will do a workshop for adults Sept. 1 at LeClaire Community Library

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Bettendorf Public Library

August 30: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

August 31: Painting and Pints at the Palmer Grill, 6 p.m.

Sept. 4: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 4: STEAM Homeschool Workshop, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 4: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Sept. 5: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP, 9 a.m.

Sept. 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 5: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.

Sept. 5: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Sept. 5: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Sept. 6: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Sept. 6: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Sept. 6: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Upcoming events at the LeClaire Community Library:

August 31: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.

Sept. 1: Bonnstetter 3D Fall Snowflakes, adults only, 11 a.m.

Sept. 5: Crafternoon—mini-slime, 3 p.m.

Sept. 10: Monday Movie Matinee – "Avengers: Infinity War," 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 10: Tinker Lab—Parachutes, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: Our Neighbors, the Amish presented by Don & Dianne Kramer of Dyersville, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14: Abstract Painting, all ages, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 17: Guided Paint class with Ms. Rebecca, all ages, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: Junior Explorers - density, ages 3-7, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: Mini Makers -- texture, toddlers, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 22: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa-Native Italian, Vanessa Jasper, adults, 11 a.m.

Sept. 24: All Iowa Reads -- "Ghost" by Jason Reynolds, 4 p.m. 

Sept. 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: Adult Book Club -- "The Boys in the Bunkhouse" by Dan Barry, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28: Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.

