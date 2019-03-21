Bettendorf Public Library
March 28: Bettendorf Public Library, Prairie Creek Station, Community Connections, 1:30 p.m.
March 28: Faye's Field, Bettendorf Public Library, Free Shred Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or truck filled
LeClaire Community Library
March 21: LeClaire Community Library, How Pin-teresting! With Jenn Voss, 6:30 p.m.
March 23: LeClaire Community Library, The ADHD Brain: A Ferrari Engine with Bicycle Brakes, a workshop for adults, 10:30 a.m.
March 26: LeClaire Community Library - Family Storytime, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.
March 27: LeClaire Community Library - Toddle Time, ages 0-2, 10:30 a.m.
March 27: LeClaire Community Library - LEGO Club, all ages, 4 p.m.
March 27: LeClaire Community Library - Adult Book Club, "Daring to Drive," by Manal al-Sharif, 6:30 p.m.
March 29: LeClaire Community Library - Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
