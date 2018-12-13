Try 1 month for 99¢

Bettendorf Public Library

Dec 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 6: Community Connections: The World is Small, 1:30 p.m.

Dec 6: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Dec 6: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

Dec 6: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

Dec 7: Technology Skills for Job Seekers, 9 a.m.

Dec 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 8: Mystery Book Discussion Group: The Bookseller, 9:30 a.m.

Dec 8: Art-to-Go with the Figge, 10 a.m.

Dec 10: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.

Dec 10: Creation Studio Drop-In: 3D Paper Snowflakes, 3 p.m.

Dec 10: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.

Dec 11: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 11: STEAM Homeschool Workshop, 11:30 a.m.

Dec 11: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Dec 11: Creation Studio Workshop: Upcycled Jewelry, 6:30 p.m.

Dec 11: Get Lit: Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, 7 p.m.

Dec 12: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 12: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.

Dec 12: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Dec 12: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.

Dec 12: Read Local: Aubrey Barnes, 7 p.m.

Dec 13: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 13: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Dec 13: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

Dec 14: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

Dec 14: Brown Bag Lunch: Liv Carrow,  noon

Dec 15: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

Dec 15: Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.

Dec 15: Art-to-Go with the Figge, 1 p.m.

Dec 17: Creation Studio Drop-In: Altered Book Poetry, 3 p.m.

Dec 18: STEAM Homeschool Workshop, 11:30 a.m.

Dec 18: Creation Studio Residency: Michael Stevens, 3 p.m.

Dec 18: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Dec 19: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Death in the Haymarket, 1 p.m.

Dec 19: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.

Dec 19: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.

Dec 19: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Marriage of Opposites, 7 p.m.

Dec 20: Creation Studio Residency: Michael Stevens, 3 p.m.

Dec 20: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

Dec 20: Trax from the Stax: Korah Winn, 7 p.m.

Dec 31: Creation Studio Drop-In: DIY Confetti Popper, 3 p.m.

Jan 2: Medicare Q&A with SHIIP, 9 a.m.

LeClaire Community Library

Dec. 10: Tinker Lab, 4 p.m.

Dec. 15: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa, 11 a.m. 

Dec. 17: Elf Academy, 6-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 18: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 19: Mini Makers, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 19: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: How Pin-teresting! with Jenn, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 24-25: Library Closed

Dec. 26: LEGO Club, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28: Drop-In Tech Help: 2 p.m.

Jan. 1: Library closed

 

 

