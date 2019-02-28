Bettendorf Public Library
March 1: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 2: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
March 4: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
March 4: Creation Studio Drop-In: Kite Making with Brian from the Figge, 3 p.m.
March 4: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
March 5: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 5: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
March 5: Adult Chess Club, 6:30 p.m.
March 6: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 6: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
March 6: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
March 7: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
March 7: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
March 7: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
March 7: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
March 5: LeClaire Community Library - Family Storytime, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.
March 6: LeClaire Community Library - Toddle Time, ages 0-2, 10:30 a.m.
March 6: LeClaire Community Library – Crafternoon, 3 p.m.
March 7: LeClaire Community Library - Hula Hooping, 4 p.m.
March 5: LeClaire Community Library - Card Making with Donna Banta, for adults, 11 a.m.
March 11: LeClaire Community Library - Tinker Lab. Button Making, for youth, 4 p.m.
March 12: LeClaire Community Library - Family Storytime, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.
March 13: LeClaire Community Library - Toddle Time, ages 0-2, 10:30 a.m.
March 19: LeClaire Community Library – Junior Explorers, ages 3-7, 6:30 p.m.
March 20: LeClaire Community Library – Mini Makers, for toddlers, 10:30 a.m.
March 20: LeClaire Community Library - new Health Series, for adults, 7 p.m.
March 21: LeClaire Community Library, How Pin-teresting! With Jenn Voss, 6:30 p.m.
March 23: LeClaire Community Library, The ADHD Brain: A Ferrari Engine with Bicycle Brakes, a workshop for adults, 10:30 a.m.
March 26: LeClaire Community Library - Family Storytime, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.
March 27: LeClaire Community Library - Toddle Time, ages 0-2, 10:30 a.m.
March 27: LeClaire Community Library - LEGO Club, all ages, 4 p.m.
March 27: LeClaire Community Library - Adult Book Club, "Daring to Drive," by Manal al-Sharif, 6:30 p.m.
March 29: LeClaire Community Library - Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.
