Try 3 months for $3

LeClaire Community Library

March 19: LeClaire Community Library – Junior Explorers, ages 3-7, 6:30 p.m.

March 20: LeClaire Community Library – Mini Makers, for toddlers, 10:30 a.m.

March 20: LeClaire Community Library - new Health Series, for adults, 7 p.m.

March 21: LeClaire Community Library, How Pin-teresting! With Jenn Voss, 6:30 p.m.

March 23: LeClaire Community Library, The ADHD Brain: A Ferrari Engine with Bicycle Brakes, a workshop for adults, 10:30 a.m.

March 26: LeClaire Community Library - Family Storytime, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.

March 27: LeClaire Community Library - Toddle Time, ages 0-2, 10:30 a.m.

March 27: LeClaire Community Library - LEGO Club, all ages, 4 p.m.

March 27: LeClaire Community Library - Adult Book Club, "Daring to Drive," by Manal al-Sharif, 6:30 p.m.

March 29: LeClaire Community Library - Drop-In Tech Help, 2 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

City Editor/Bettendorf News Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

Load comments