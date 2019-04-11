Bettendorf Public Library
April 12: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 13: Mystery Book Discussion Group: Secret Life of Anna Blanc, 9:30 a.m.
April 13: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
April 13: Story Travelers, 2 p.m.
April 15: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
April 15: Creation Studio Drop-In: Binary Bracelets, 3 p.m.
April 15: Middle East Lecture Series with Art Pitz, 6:30 p.m.
April 15: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
April 16: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 16: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
April 17: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 17: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Victoria the Queen, 1 p.m.
April 17: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
April 17: After School Kids Lab, 3 p.m.
April 17: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
April 17: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Sing, Unburied, Sing, 7 p.m.
April 18: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 18: Community Connections: Green Fire - Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time, 1:30 p.m.
April 18: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
April 18: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
April 18: Trax from the Stax: It was 50 years ago..., 7 p.m.
April 19: Brown Bag Lunch: John Heasly, noon
April 20: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
April 20: Youth Chess Club, 11:30 a.m.
April 22: Tales for Tots!, 10 a.m.
April 22: Creation Studio Drop-In: Earth Day, 3 p.m.
April 22: Middle East Lecture Series with Art Pitz, 6:30 p.m.
April 22: Preschool Storytime, 6:30 p.m.
April 23: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 23: Fairy Gardens, 11:30 a.m.
April 23: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
April 23: World Affairs Council - Know Your Rights: Immigrant Rights with the ACLU of Iowa, 7 p.m.
April 24: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 24: Magic: The Gathering Club, 2:45 p.m.
April 24: After School Kids Lab, 4 p.m.
April 24: Yoga and Stories, 6:30 p.m.
April 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 25: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
April 25: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
April 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 27: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
May 2: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
April 15: Tinker Lab. Make a Duct Tape Pouch! all ages. 4 p.m.
April 16: Junior Explorers. Explore a new science theme through hands-on exploratory stations each month— April’s theme is Storm Lab! Ages 3-7. 6:30 p.m.
April 17: Mini Makers, Bubble-wrap finger painting. Ages 10 months to 3 years. 10:30 a.m.
April 17: Appleseed! Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, ages 4-plus. 6:30 p.m.
April 18: How Pin-teresting! With Jenn Voss. Adults, 6:30 p.m.
April 23: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos, ages 3-6, 6:30 p.m.
April 24: Toddle Time, birth-2 years, 10:30 a.m.
April 24: LEGO Club, youth ages 5-11, 4 p.m.
April 24: Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m.
April 24: Health Series, adults. 7 p.m.
April 25: Library Zine Night, ages 13-plus. 4-6 p.m.
April 26: Drop-In Tech Help, all ages. 2 p.m.
April 27: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa, adults. 11 a.m.
April 30: Family Storytime, ages 3-6. 6:30 p.m.
