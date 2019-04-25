Bettendorf Public Library
April 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 25: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.
April 25: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.
April 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.
April 27: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.
May 2: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.
LeClaire Community Library
April 25: Library Zine Night, ages 13-plus. 4-6 p.m.
April 26: Drop-In Tech Help, all ages. 2 p.m.
April 27: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa, adults. 11 a.m.
April 30: Family Storytime, ages 3-6. 6:30 p.m.
May 1: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.
May 2: Art Lessons to Go with the Figge. Figge Outreach Educator, Kelsey Vandercoy, will talk about Louis Comfort Tiffany. 4:30 p.m.
May 4: Prisoners of War in Iowa, with author Linda Betsinger McCann. 11 a.m.
May 7: Family Storytime. 6:30 p.m.
May 8: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.
May 8: Crafternoon - Acrylic Pouring. 3 p.m.
May 14: Family Storytime. 6:30 p.m.
May 15: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.
May 16: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. 4:40 p.m.
May 16: How Pin-teresting! 6:30 p.m.
May 20: Tinker Lab Craft. 4 p.m.
May 21: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.
May 22: Mini-Makers. 10:30 a.m.
May 22: Adult Book Club. 6:30 p.m.
May 28: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos. 6:30 p.m.
May 29: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.
May 29: LEGO Club. 4 p.m.
May 29: Movement for Weight Loss. 7 p.m.
May 31: Drop-in Tech Help. 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.