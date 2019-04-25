{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Public Library

April 25: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

April 25: Young Adult Tabletop Roleplaying, 3 p.m.

April 25: Tales for Tots!, 6:30 p.m.

April 26: Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m.

April 27: Child's Play | Create : Explore : Experience, 10 a.m.

May 2: Reading Assistance Dogs, 6 p.m.

LeClaire Community Library

April 25:  Library Zine Night, ages 13-plus. 4-6 p.m. 

April 26: Drop-In Tech Help, all ages. 2 p.m. 

April 27: Buon Appetito! Italian Cuisine with Vanessa, adults. 11 a.m. 

April 30: Family Storytime, ages 3-6. 6:30 p.m.

May 1: Toddle Time, 10:30 a.m.

May 2:  Art Lessons to Go with the Figge. Figge Outreach Educator, Kelsey Vandercoy, will talk about Louis Comfort Tiffany. 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Prisoners of War in Iowa, with author Linda Betsinger McCann. 11 a.m. 

May 7:  Family Storytime. 6:30 p.m.

May 8: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.

May 8:  Crafternoon - Acrylic Pouring. 3 p.m.

May 14: Family Storytime. 6:30 p.m.

May 15: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m. 

May 16: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. 4:40 p.m.

May 16: How Pin-teresting! 6:30 p.m.

May 20: Tinker Lab Craft. 4 p.m.

May 21: Junior Explorers, 6:30 p.m.

May 22: Mini-Makers. 10:30 a.m.

May 22: Adult Book Club. 6:30 p.m.

May 28: Bilingual Storytime Pequeños Cuentos. 6:30 p.m.

May 29: Toddle Time. 10:30 a.m.

May 29: LEGO Club. 4 p.m.

May 29: Movement for Weight Loss. 7 p.m.

May 31: Drop-in Tech Help. 2 p.m.

