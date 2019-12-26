What's new at the BBN? Cat's Eye Distillery pounces into other markets

Walk into a small warehouse on Bear Tooth Court and you’ll discover what many people call Bettendorf’s best-kept secret.
It’s Cat’s Eye Distillery, a family-owned micro-distillery whose smooth-tasting spirits are growing in popularity and now are featured across four Midwestern states.
Bettendorf natives John and Linda Baker are the team behind this venture, which opened in 2016. Their signature products – Essence of Iowa whiskey and Krupnik, a Polish liqueur very popular during the holiday season – are available at local Hy-Vee stores, Fareway and Schnucks. Their influence, however, is growing, and Cat’s Eye products can be found outside Iowa as well, in Illinois, Wisconsin and the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area.
John Baker, a retired computer programmer, got the distilling bug while helping his brother-in-law, Greg Trudell, open Honey Creek Distillery in Van Buren County in southern Iowa in 2012. That operation has since closed.
“That was my first experience with distilling,” he said. “I found it fascinating and it turned into a hobby for me.”
Called “the science guy” by his wife Linda, John did considerable research and met with owners of 22 different micro-distilleries in Colorado to find out what works and what doesn’t in the business. Essence of Iowa was the first whiskey product that Cat’s Eye released, followed by Krupnik, Juniper Delight and Some Like It Hot, a jalapeno-based spirit.
The Bakers tout the smooth taste of their whiskey, with John saying he takes about 10 to 15 percent of what’s called the premium cuts of the heart of the distillation run, aging the product in oak barrels.
“It’s almost made for a beginner, it’s so smooth,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Linda notes that during the tastings she does at retailers such as Hy-Vee, men will put their usual bottle of whiskey back on the shelf after sampling a Cat’s Eye product.
"When I try to get people to try it, I always tell them, 'You don’t have that burn, you don’t have that bite,'" she said. "There’s a wow factor… they shake their head and smile and say, 'That is smooth.'"
Krupnik, which customers have said tastes like “Christmas in your mouth,” is blended with honey, orange and lemon zest, and a variety of spices like cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and peppercorns. Linda says it’s a perfect mixer at this time of year with hot chocolate, egg nog and hot cider.
The Bakers take pride in using corn provided by Clark Farms in LeClaire for their whiskey, and honey from Ebert Honey in Mount Vernon, Iowa, for the Krupnik.
Cat’s Eye also offers its Obtainium Master Collection Series of premium whiskey products barrel sourced from around the globe. The labels contain all the information about the distillery — where it’s located and when it was bottled. Information on current offerings can be found on the Cat’s Eye website.
Both John, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, and Linda, a Bettendorf High School grad, are eager to have people in the community know about their products.
“For me, the fact that I have real pride in Bettendorf and have lived here my whole life, I want people to know there is such a good product in Bettendorf,” Linda said.
The couple said they would like to open a tasting room in the future, but there are no definite plans yet.
As for the unusual name, Cat’s Eye, it’s an interesting story. When deciding on a name, Linda told John to be true to his heart and name it after something he truly liked to do. As one of John’s favorite hobbies is astrophotography, he decided to name the company after one of the Hubble space telescopes greatest pictures of deep sky object NGC-6543, better known as the Cat’s Eye Nebula. The actual cat on the label is a grey beauty named Maui, who belongs to their granddaughter, Kylah Wood.
“She is thrilled that her cat is famous,” Linda said.
What’s New at the BBN? Is a column provided by the Bettendorf Business Network.