What's new at the BBN? Cat's Eye Distillery pounces into other markets

The Bakers tout the smooth taste of their whiskey, with John saying he takes about 10 to 15 percent of what’s called the premium cuts of the heart of the distillation run, aging the product in oak barrels.

“It’s almost made for a beginner, it’s so smooth,” he said.

Linda notes that during the tastings she does at retailers such as Hy-Vee, men will put their usual bottle of whiskey back on the shelf after sampling a Cat’s Eye product.

"When I try to get people to try it, I always tell them, 'You don’t have that burn, you don’t have that bite,'" she said. "There’s a wow factor… they shake their head and smile and say, 'That is smooth.'"

Krupnik, which customers have said tastes like “Christmas in your mouth,” is blended with honey, orange and lemon zest, and a variety of spices like cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and peppercorns. Linda says it’s a perfect mixer at this time of year with hot chocolate, egg nog and hot cider.

The Bakers take pride in using corn provided by Clark Farms in LeClaire for their whiskey, and honey from Ebert Honey in Mount Vernon, Iowa, for the Krupnik.