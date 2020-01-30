What’s New at the BBN? Meet Meatheads, a business serious about meat

As if the name Meatheads Meat Market doesn’t give it away, the door handles at the Bettendorf store, fashioned out of meat cleavers, confirm that this is a business that is serious about meat.

The tantalizing aroma of a variety of smoked meats in the store at 2503 53rd Ave., is a reminder of the old-fashioned meat markets that were located at one time on every Main Street in America, as is the personal service. And then there are the bratwursts. Oh, those bratwursts. More than 50 varieties.

“We have a brat for everybody,” says Jen Varble, general manager of Meatheads. The business was founded by Bruce Schafman in Milan in 2004, and also includes an operation at the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport, the store’s Food Truck, and the Milan Cookout. Schafman was the meat manager at the Milan Eagle store, and when the grocery chain closed, he opened Meatheads. His wife, Lisa Schafman, is a partner in the business.

The Bettendorf store will mark its third anniversary in April. It was established after customers who purchased brats at the Farmers Market kept asking about a store location on the Iowa side, Varble said.