What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale (copy)

TBK Bank Sports Complex to host Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event

TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a free Halloween Trunk-or-Treat public event 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The event, in conjunction with High 5 Lanes and Games and the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America, will feature a safe family-friendly alternative to trick-or-treating.

The parking lot outside of High 5 will be blocked off with treat laden trunks spaced apart to maintain social distancing. WQUD-FM Vintage Radio will do a live remote radio broadcast during the event.

For more information, call 563-723-7529 or email info@tbkbanksportscomplex.com.

Book shop to open in Bettendorf Public Library

The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will open a book shop in the coffee shop area of the library in place of holding the semi-annual book sale. The shop will open Monday, Nov. 2 and will be open Mondays and Tuesdays noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.