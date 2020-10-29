What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale (copy)

TBK Bank Sports Complex to host Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event
TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a free Halloween Trunk-or-Treat public event 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The event, in conjunction with High 5 Lanes and Games and the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America, will feature a safe family-friendly alternative to trick-or-treating.
The parking lot outside of High 5 will be blocked off with treat laden trunks spaced apart to maintain social distancing. WQUD-FM Vintage Radio will do a live remote radio broadcast during the event.
For more information, call 563-723-7529 or email info@tbkbanksportscomplex.com.
Book shop to open in Bettendorf Public Library
The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will open a book shop in the coffee shop area of the library in place of holding the semi-annual book sale. The shop will open Monday, Nov. 2 and will be open Mondays and Tuesdays noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Initially, the shop will sell novels and paperback books for $1 and children’s, chapter and teen books for 25-50 cents each. Magazines also will be on sale in the shop for 20 cents. There will be a large selection of these materials and all the proceeds of the sales will be used to support library programs.
Masks will be required and no more than ten customers may be in the shop at any time.
Free yard waste pick up in Bettendorf
The City of Bettendorf will offer residents free yard waste pick up from Oct. 26 through Dec. 4. During this time, residents do not have to put yard waste stickers on the paper yard waste bags.
Residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave. for no charge during the same weeks. For more information, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost or call 563-328-7225.
Family Museum to hold Monster Mash in October
Families can celebrate Halloween by creating four fabulous and spooky crafts with the help of Family Museum staff, as well as take home an Ugly Doll Monster plush during the museum's Monster Mash celebrations Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 29-31.
Each session will be limited to eight spots which will give little ghouls and goblins the opportunity to celebrate Halloween in an exclusive, safe environment.
Tickets are $20 per child with a limit of one adult per family included.
Timeslots include:
10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30
9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-344-4106.
Trick-or-Treat scheduled
Bettendorf will hold Trick-or-Treat 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Fall and winter city event cancellations
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of many events including several fall and winter events in Bettendorf.
The following is a current list of cancellations: Halloween Parade, City Hall Open House Trick-or-Treat, Scarecrow Shenanigans, Dogtoberfest, Mother/Son Day of Fun, Father/Daughter Day of Fun, Winterfest and the Tis the Season Senior Holiday event.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction (Spruce Hills Drive to Davenshire Drive): Work for the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project that requires one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project has begun. There will be no access allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed in approximately three months.
Grant Street/US 67 Exit Closure on Eastbound I-74: The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 continues to be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road. For motorists heading to Illinois, traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge. Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67 and State Street will remain open. These traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020. For more information, call 866-474-4255 or email i74riverbridge@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!