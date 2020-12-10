What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale (copy)

Bettendorf Police Department collects toys
The Bettendorf Police Department will host a toy drive with all toys donated benefitting the children of local active and inactive military families in need through Operation Toy Soldier. Donation barrels will be in the lobby of the police station located at 1609 State St. through Friday, Dec. 11. The lobby will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays. Toys should be new and do not need to be wrapped.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, this year’s Pack-a-Police Car (and Fire Truck) Toy Drive has been canceled.
Ascentra accepting scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Credit Unions abide by the principals that foster community (people helping people). What do you think individuals can do to foster unity in their communities?”
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 28, 2021.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.
Bettendorf library offers curbside pickup
During this time of social distancing, Bettendorf Public Library patrons don’t have to worry about coming into the library to pick up holds. Instead items can be picked up through a curbside service. The following are the steps to follow:
1. Place a hold online or by calling the Information Desk at 563-344-4179.
2. Receive notification that the hold is available for pick-up.
3. Call 563-344-4175 to schedule a time for pick up.
4. Items will be ready for grab and go, keeping everyone at a safe distance.
Fall and winter city event cancellations
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of many events including several fall and winter events in Bettendorf.
The following is a current list of cancellations: Winterfest, Tis the Season Senior Holiday event and 2021 Citizen Police Academy.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Grant Street/US 67 Exit Closure on Eastbound I-74: The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 continues to be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road. For motorists heading to Illinois, traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge. Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67 and State Street will remain open. These traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020. For more information, call 866-474-4255 or email i74riverbridge@gmail.com.
