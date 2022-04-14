What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Kona Ice to host National "Chill Out" Day in Bettendorf

Kona Ice is hosting the 7th annual National "Chill Out" Day from 1-3 p.m. Monday, April 18 at Logo Pro, 2435 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf.

The island-inspired truck will hand out flower leis and free cups of tropical shaved ice.

Library to be closed for staff training

The Bettendorf Public Library will be closed Wednesday, April 20 for a staff in-service.

Bettendorf cardholders can access the library's collection of digital books, audiobooks, films, music and magazines at www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Patrons may return library materials via the 24/7 drop box behind the library building at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

Normal library hours will resume on Thursday, April 21. For more information, visit the library's website or call 563-344-4175.

Bettendorf seeks nominations for 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal

Bettendorf seeks nominations for the 2022 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal. This year’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4.

Nominees must:

have made significant contributions to the quality of life in Bettendorf, in civic or social services, humanitarianism or personal achievements such as athletics or the arts.

be a current resident, long-time past resident or have brought distinction to Bettendorf.

be willing to serve as grand marshal on July 4.

People previously nominated but not selected may be nominated again.

The name, contact information and a short biography should be mailed to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 or emailed to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org.

The deadline is Friday, April 29, 2022.

Murray Lee will be Brown Bag Lunch's April musician

in April, Bettendorf Public Library's Brown Bag Lunch series will offer a virtual concert featuring musician Murray Lee. Lee is a singer/songwriter from the Quad-Cities by way of Fort Smith, Arkansas. His recent work is an original Greek myth set to a folksy vibe akin to The Decemberists and Iron and Wine.

The concert will be available via the library's YouTube channel. Viewers can find a link at www.bettendorflibrary.com.

No registration is required, viewing is free.

Bettendorf Park Band to hold spring concert

The Bettendorf Park Band begins outdoor concerts on June 3.

Adult musicians are welcome to join the band by attending rehearsals Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at Rivermont Collegiate.

For more information, visit bettendorf.org/departments/parks___recreation/bettendorf_park_band.php.

Easter holiday schedule

The City of Bettendorf has released the schedule for the week of Easter. Garbage, bulky waste, yard waste and recycling will be collected as usual on Friday, April 15 and transit also will operate a regular schedule on Friday.

Schedule changes include:

City Hall will be closed on Friday.

The Life Fitness Center will be open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and closed on Sunday, April 17.

The library will be open normal hours on Friday-Saturday and will be closed on Sunday.

The Family Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday but classes will not be held. The museum will be closed Sunday.

Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open all weekend, weather permitting, from sunrise to sunset. Palmer Grill will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. The Grill will offer a reservation only Easter Brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Grill will stay open until 5 p.m. that day.

Spring Craft-Tea dates set

The Bettendorf Public Library will host monthly Craft-Tea programs at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

Spring dates include April 26 and May 24.

Crafters ages 16 years or older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.

No registration is required to attend this free event.

For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Planetarium announces Spring 2022 show schedule

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium has announced the show schedule for the spring of 2022.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The spring schedule:

April 19

Sunstruck

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that explores the sun and its influence on life on Earth.

Modeling the solar system

This is an all ages show by Live Show that looks at a set of planets in the night sky and creates a model of the solar system based on the positions with respect to the horizon and other properties of the planets. This is a live show with audience participation.

May 24

From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

