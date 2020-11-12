What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

TBK Bank Sports Complex to host Turkey Burn
TBK Bank Sports Complex will host a Turkey Burn community workout 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. This workout, for participants 12 years and older, will benefit the local non-profit Churches United with non-perishable food donations accepted for admission into the socially distanced event.
In conjunction with Level II Fitness, three different workout stations with be featured. The stations will be led by Level II’s expert personal trainers on the indoor turf at TBK Bank Sports Complex. The workouts are designed for all ages and ability levels. Masks will be recommended during the workout, and each station will be sanitized, and all equipment disinfected after each group rotation.
Healthy breakfast options also will be available for purchase before and after the workout.
Churches United of the Quad-City Area serves local residents through various ministries.
For more information, visit tbkbanksportscomplex.com.
Bettendorf library offers curbside pickup
During this time of social distancing, Bettendorf Public Library patrons don’t have to worry about coming into the library to pick up holds. Instead items can be picked up through a curbside service. The following are the steps to follow:
1. Place a hold online or by calling the Information Desk at 563-344-4179.
2. Receive notification that the hold is available for pick-up.
3. Call 563-344-4175 to schedule a time for pick up.
4. Items will be ready for grab and go, keeping everyone at a safe distance.
Book shop to open in Bettendorf Public Library
The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library have opened a book shop in the coffee shop area of the library in place of holding the semi-annual book sale. The shop opened Monday, Nov. 2 and will be open Mondays and Tuesdays noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Initially, the shop will sell novels and paperback books for $1 and children’s, chapter and teen books for 25-50 cents each. Magazines also will be on sale in the shop for 20 cents. There will be a large selection of these materials and all the proceeds of the sales will be used to support library programs.
Masks will be required and no more than ten customers may be in the shop at any time.
Free yard waste pick up in Bettendorf
The City of Bettendorf will offer residents free yard waste pick up through Dec. 4. During this time, residents do not have to put yard waste stickers on the paper yard waste bags.
Residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave. for no charge during the same weeks. For more information, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost or call 563-328-7225.
Fall and winter city event cancellations
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of many events including several fall and winter events in Bettendorf.
The following is a current list of cancellations: Mother/Son Day of Fun, Father/Daughter Day of Fun, Winterfest, Tis the Season Senior Holiday event and 2021 Citizen Police Academy.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction (Spruce Hills Drive to Davenshire Drive): Work for the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project that requires one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project has begun. There will be no access allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed in approximately three months.
Grant Street/US 67 Exit Closure on Eastbound I-74: The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 continues to be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road. For motorists heading to Illinois, traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge. Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67 and State Street will remain open. These traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020. For more information, call 866-474-4255 or email i74riverbridge@gmail.com.
