What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

1. Place a hold online or by calling the Information Desk at 563-344-4179.

2. Receive notification that the hold is available for pick-up.

3. Call 563-344-4175 to schedule a time for pick up.

4. Items will be ready for grab and go, keeping everyone at a safe distance.

Book shop to open in Bettendorf Public Library

The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library have opened a book shop in the coffee shop area of the library in place of holding the semi-annual book sale. The shop opened Monday, Nov. 2 and will be open Mondays and Tuesdays noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Initially, the shop will sell novels and paperback books for $1 and children’s, chapter and teen books for 25-50 cents each. Magazines also will be on sale in the shop for 20 cents. There will be a large selection of these materials and all the proceeds of the sales will be used to support library programs.

Masks will be required and no more than ten customers may be in the shop at any time.

Free yard waste pick up in Bettendorf