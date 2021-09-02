What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

River Action to hold 21st annual Senior Citizen Riverfront Golf Cart Tour
Senior citizens can participate in guided riverfront tours on Thursday, Sept. 2 and Friday, Sept. 3. River Action's 21st annual Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tour will utilize existing riverfront trails and offer participants an opportunity to see and hear from speakers and enjoy all that the riverfront has to offer from the front seat of a covered golf cart. The tours are a great opportunity to gain knowledge on the past, present and future of many of the riverfront amenities in the Quad-Cities.
Participants can rent a two-person cart for $25. Carts can be rented for one person or a senior citizen and someone from their household. One person must be able to drive the cart.
Face coverings will be available for those who do not have one. Also please bring sun protection and water.
Tours still open include:
Thursday, Sept. 2:
IL Tour #1: This tour will visit Rock Island and Moline riverfronts starting at and returning to Sunset Park, traveling to Ben Butterworth Parkway. Times available are: 9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3:
IA Tour #4: This tour will travel along Duck Creek starting in Davenport and turning around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city’s planning and public works departments will bring participants up-to-date on developments along the route. Times available are: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm. and 2-4 p.m.
IA Tour #5: This tour will start at Miller Avenue and S. Concord Street and will focus on the natural places of the Quad-Cities at Nahant Marsh and Carp Lake. This tour is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
To register, call 563-322-2969 or visit www.riveraction.org.
Devils Glen Road and Tanglefoot Lane watermain installation
Continuing for approximately two weeks, the outside northbound and southbound lanes of Devils Glen Road will be closed at Tanglefoot Lane for water main installation. The contractor for Iowa American Water will be boring a new water main under Devils Glen Road. Traffic will be directed to the inside lanes of Devils Glen Road in each direction. Expect delays in this area.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Bettendorf seeks proposals for the Herbert Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park site
At the Aug. 17, 2021, Bettendorf City Council Meeting, a resolution was passed authorizing City staff to issue a RFP for a development and implementation plan for the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park.
The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified bidders for the redevelopment of the property located at 2204 Grant Street. The site is 4.48 acres in total. Future development of this site should be indicative of what is traditionally found in a high traffic urban setting. Only qualified submittals from local developers with an established business entity in the Quad-Cities metropolitan area will be considered.
All submittals shall be addressed as specified in the RFP and received no later than the submittal due date which is 9 a.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
All submittals will be opened and read as a matter of public record. Electronic submittals will be disqualified. The City of Bettendorf reserves the right to reject any and all submittals. All submittals are subject to further negotiation, and the City's intentions reflected in this RFP are subject to change at the City's discretion.
City offices are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.
The RFP will be posted on the City’s website at www.bettendorf.org.
For more information, contact Jeff Reiter at 563-344-4060 or jreiter@bettendorf.org.
Bettendorf Public Library Friends' Book Shop hours
The Friends' Book Shop located in the Bettendorf Public Library is currently open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, the book store will expand its hours to include Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.
The book store features several thousand books most for sale for $1 each, with pocket books, chapter books and teen books for 50 cents and children's books for 25 cents. Stock is regularly rotated, with no books on display more than two months. All proceeds from the shop are used to support library programs.
For more information, call 563-344-4175 or visit https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/friends.
23rd Street reconstruction: Grant Street to State Street
This project has begun and will continue for approximately three months. during reconstruction 23rd Street will be closed to traffic between Grant Street and State Street. State Street and Grant Street will remain open to traffic at all times. Drivers should follow traffic control for the detour route around this area during construction. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.