What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Library to offer virtual Brown Bag Lunch
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a virtual concert throughout the month of November featuring one-time local musician, Jordan Danielsen. The limited time viewing will be available via the library's YouTube channel starting on Nov. 1 and running through Nov. 30. A link to the video also will be available on the library's website.
No registration is required to view this free event, which is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Library.
Raised in Davenport, Danielsen grew up with a guitar in hand and a harmonica around his neck. His experience includes over a decade of performances in wineries, casinos, pubs, restaurants and festivals all over the Midwest. Danielsen's music style has been described as a little rock and a little roots.
For more information, visit http://www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
Bettendorf Park Band to open 52nd season
The Bettendorf Park Band will open its new season on Monday, Nov. 8 with a concert at the Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited and admission is free.
Under the direction of Brian Hughes and assistant conductor, Sean Talbot, the program will offer a Fall theme including, "Prayer of Thanksgiving," "Autumn Nocturn," and "September Song." Also included will be Broadway medleys, "Curtains Up," and "Bob Hope Salute."
For more information, call 563-349-5511.
New club for authors and aspiring writers
Aspiring authors of all levels are invited to share their work and deepen their skills at the Bettendorf Writing Club hosted by the Bettendorf Public Library. On Thursday, Nov. 11, the club will meet at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf. The free event does not require registration and will start at 6:30 p.m.
The club is designed to give writers the chance to share short pieces of work and includes writing exercises along with a brief lesson from seasoned authors. The club is designed for adults and will take place on the second Thursday of each month.
For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
Film score composer to present work at Bettendorf event
The Bettendorf Public Library's music listening series, "Trax from the Stax," will offer an inside look at the creation of film score during the November event. On Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Davenport musician, Neal Smith, who has recently composed, arranged, performed and recorded a score of the film, "The Land Beyond the Sunset," will be present a program.
Trax from the Stax does not require registration and takes place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf.
For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
No Sticker yard waste weeks to be held
The City of Bettendorf will once again offer residents No Sticker yard waste weeks. During this time, residents do not need to put yard waste stickers on paper yard waste bags. The No Sticker yard waste weeks for 2021 will be from Oct. 25 through Dec. 3.
For more information, call Public Works at 563-344-4088.
During this time, residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., for no charge.
For more information, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost or call 563-328-7225.
Book sale to be held at the library
The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will hold a nonfiction book sale in the Bettendorf Room at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Thousands of nonfiction books and DVD's will be on sale, most for $1 each.
The Friends' Book Shop, off the library lobby, which carries other types of books and materials, also will be open during the sale. All proceeds from sales will be used to support library programs.
For more information, call 563-344-4175 or visit http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/friends.
Frozen Landing to open in late November
The City of Bettendorf will host a tree lighting ceremony and the opening of Frozen Landing on Tuesday, Nov. 23 beginning at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Throughout the winter skaters can attend public skating sessions at this outside rink located at 2222 Middle Road in Bettendorf.
Hours will be:
* 3-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
* 1-9 p.m. Wednesdays
* 3-10 p.m. Fridays
* 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays
* noon to 6 p.m. Sundays
For weather updates, call 563-529-0587.
Admission to Frozen Landing will be $3 with $2 skate rentals. There also will be $10 family admission offered from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday. Family admission includes two adults and two children. Additional family members will be $2 per person.
In addition to public skates, Frozen Landing will offer Intro to Skating Lessons. Sessions will be offered on Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 5. Youth sessions, for children 5 years and older, will take place 9:30-10 a.m. and 10-10:30 a.m. with adult sessions also being held at 10-10:30 a.m. Registration is required. Visit www.bettendorf.org/register to sign up for a session.
Public skating will be closed for special events and skating lessons.
For more skating information, call 563-529-0587.
Craft-Tea dates announced
The Bettendorf Public Library has announced the two remaining 2021 dates for the Craft-Tea program.
During these events the library sets aside time for conversation, creating and tea. Crafters 16 years and older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.
No registration is required to attend these free events. Craft-Tea will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 23 and Dec. 28.
For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.
LFC to offer tennis camps in November
The Life Fitness Center will offer tennis camps over Thanksgiving break. The camps will be held Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28.
Camps for youth 5-9 years will be from 9-10:30 a.m. while youth 10-14 years will attend from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The final camp will be for players 15-18 years from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Registration for all camps is now open at bettendorf.org/register.
For more information, call 563-344-4119.
Bridge construction traffic delays
For approximately one month, weather permitting, contractors will be working on the new detention pond which will cause intermittent daytime 5-10 minute traffic stops on Grant St/US 67 and Kimberly Road.
These intermittent traffic stops will take place on Grant St/US 67 between 12th St./Kimberly Road and the Iowa-bound (westbound) I-74 on-ramp. And on Kimberly Road between Mississippi Blvd. and Grant St.
Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.
For more information about the I-74 Project, call the project hotline at 866-474-4255.
Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022
Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.
The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.
There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.
There is no fee to participate in the academy and it is requested that participants not miss more than two sessions.
For more information about 2022 Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, please send name, address, email address and phone number to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.