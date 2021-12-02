What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

BHS to present Christmas Star program
The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium will be showing the annual Christmas Star program from Dec.12-19. The show will run every night at 7 p.m. The Christmas Star is a tradition at Bettendorf High School dating back to 1974. The show is free of charge with limited seating this year.
The script for this program was derived from scientific and theological research and adapted to fit the local audience. The program is narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium with Mannheim Steamroller's, "Christmas in the Aire," and "Fresh Aire Christmas," for the background music.
The planetarium has undergone some major upgrades in recent years. In 2017, the original starball was removed and replaced with two fisheye projectors. These, coupled with an advanced computer software package and 5.1 surround sound, allow for a unique 360-degree experience found nowhere else in the area. Also included are the use of 3D videos and images produced and developed by the planetarium staff.
The planetarium serves upwards of 7,000 visitors a year. Much of the use has been with high school students through science, social studies and English classes. Every elementary student in the Bettendorf Community School District visits the planetarium once a year for a show that extends what they are learning in their science lessons.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call the BHS activities office at 563-332-4516.
2021 Angel Tree benefiting homebound seniors
The Bettendorf Police Department and CASI will present the 2021 Angel Tree which will benefit area homebound seniors. The Angel Tree will be located at the Bettendorf Police Department, 1609 State St. For many local seniors, the gifts from this program will be the only presents they receive this Christmas.
To become a donor, visit the tree and pick an ornament. After picking from the tree, buy the gift(s) for a local senior in need and return them to the police department. Presents may be wrapped, however it is not necessary. Officers and staff will personally deliver the gifts before Christmas.
Please drop off all gifts, with the angel ornament, to the police department by Friday, Dec. 10.
Bettendorf police to hold Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive
The Bettendorf Police Department will host the 7th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The drive will take place in the Bettendorf City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St.
The Bettendorf Fire Department also will be on hand to try to pack a fire truck as well as the police cars with toys.
Donation barrels are available at the Bettendorf Police Department for those who cannot attend the event. Other donation barrel locations include the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive; Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline; and WaterMark Corners, 1500 River Drive, Moline.
New unwrapped toys, books and monetary donations will be accepted. All toys and donations received will benefit Operation Toy Soldier, which provides toys to the children of local military families in need.
Bettendorf to host 'Tis the Season
Once again the city of Bettendorf will host the, 'Tis the Season, Senior Holiday Event. This year the free event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Waterfront Convention Center located at 2021 State St. in Bettendorf. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with entertainment beginning at 1:30 p.m.
All Quad-City senior citizens, 60 years and older, are invited to enjoy holiday music, singing, dancing and refreshments. Festivities will begin with opening remarks from Mayor Bob Gallagher. City Administrator Decker Ploehn will host the event and Bettendorf City Council members and department heads will serve the refreshments.
Registration is required by Nov. 29 or until the event is full. To register, call 563-344-4113 or visit www.bettendorf.org/register (keyword: Season).
Art gallery to offer special holiday events
Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio will host an array of holiday events and classes during December. There also will be specials throughout the entire store and studio. While supplies last, visitors will be able to purchase the annual Downtown Bettendorf Business Women's holiday ornament for $15 cash. All proceeds go to the local Debbie LaMar Scholarship, Jefferson Family Charity and children's classes scholarships.
The featured event will be the Holiday Open House: Color Your Christmas from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the studio located at 2967 State St. There will be live music, a train and holiday village exhibit and live art demonstrations.
Other events include:
* Holiday Make and Take on Sat., Dec. 4: all-ages. Registration and payment required for reserved times.
* Winter Fashion Illustration Workshop on Wed. Dec. 8 and15: 5th grade to high school
Complete winter class listings can be found at bereskinartgallery.com/shop/winter-2021-art-classes/3 or bereskinartgallery.com/shop/winter-2021-steam-classes/40.
2021 bridge ornament now available
The downtown Bettendorf Business Women's 2021 ornament has been released. The design features the new I-74 bridge, stretching proudly across the Mississippi River with the old bridge sitting behind the replacement. Local artist Atlanta Dawn painted the original picture.
A total of 300 ornaments are on sale now at downtown Bettendorf businesses for $15, cash or check only. Participating businesses include Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, Concept Bath, Frymoyer Stone Fabrication and Supply, Tango Salon and WITHIN Interior Design Studio.
The money raised from ornament sales will go towards the Debe LaMar Scholarship for Young Women in Business, with two $500 scholarships going to Bettendorf High School and Pleasant Valley High School for young women heading into higher education or pursuing a trade to grow a business as well as the Jefferson Neighborhood Christmas Project.
For more information, visit https://bettendorfbusiness.net/downtown-bettendorf-business-women.
Bettendorf Public Library seeks library ambassadors
The Bettendorf Public Library has opened up spots for volunteers who are willing to share what they love about the library within their influence and/or on social media circles as acting BPL Ambassadors. These ambassadors will receive exclusive backstage previews to new library offerings, including the new 2nd floor makerspace. Patrons who are interested in becoming an ambassador for the library can sign up by visiting https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/volunteer-4681.
For more information, call 563-344-4170 or visit www.bettendorf.org or by calling 563-344-4179.
Craft-Tea to be held Dec. 28
The last date for the 2021 Bettendorf Public Library Craft-Tea program will be Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
During this event the library sets aside time for conversation, creating and tea. Crafters 16 years and older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.
No registration is required to attend this free event. Craft-Tea will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.
Ascentra vocational and trades to annual scholarship competition
Ascentra has announced the addition of five, $1,000 scholarships dedicated to members who are planning on entering a vocational or trade school program to its 2021-2022 scholarship competition.
The Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Competition is currently underway for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 15 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending postsecondary education whether through a college, university or trade program. Members can apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning and/or trade.
Ascentra scholarships will be awarded as follows:
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend higher education
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to any member entering a vocational school or college with trade program.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "How can credit unions best assist individuals or businesses that were most impacted by the pandemic?"
For the official rules and an application, visit ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch location. All entries must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2022.
No Sticker yard waste weeks to be held
The City of Bettendorf will once again offer residents No Sticker yard waste weeks. During this time, residents do not need to put yard waste stickers on paper yard waste bags. The No Sticker yard waste weeks for 2021 will be from Oct. 25 through Dec. 3.
For more information, call Public Works at 563-344-4088.
During this time, residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., for no charge.
For more information, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost or call 563-328-7225.
Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022
Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.
The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.
There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.
There is no fee to participate in the academy and it is requested that participants not miss more than two sessions.
For more information about 2022 Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, please send name, address, email address and phone number to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.