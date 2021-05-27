What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

All owners and persons in possession or control of any lands within the city will:

(a) Prevent the growth of noxious weeds from reaching maturity or blooming by cutting or destroying same.

(b) Cut or destroy all grass, weeds, vines, brush or other growth when said growth exceeds ten (10) inches in height in all developed areas or within two hundred (200) feet of any developed area or urban street. In other areas of the city, all weeds, vines, brush or other growth shall be cut or destroyed when said growth exceeds two (2) feet. Natural areas, including but not limited to water ways or farmland, may exceed these established height limitations.

(c) Prevent any growth of grass, weeds, vines, brush or other plant material which constitutes a health, safety or fire hazard regardless of height.