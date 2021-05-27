What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

BHS StuCo holds fundraiser
The Bettendorf High School Student Council will be selling t-shirts to help support the Coral Reef Alliance. The Coral Reef Alliance works to protect and preserve the world's oceans and coral reefs.
T-shirts are $18, come in adult sizes XS to 3XL and have several different styles. The shirts are on sale through Friday, June 4. Orders can be placed online at https://classical-graphics.printavo.com/merch/bettstudentcouncil and will be shipped directly to the address given.
All profits go directly to the Coral Reef Alliance.
Bereskin to open new exhibit in June
Don't miss the opening of, "Paintings Within Paintings," by Tim Schiffer on Friday, June 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf.
A moving force in the Quad-City art scene, and past director of the Figge Art Museum, Schiffer's work will be on display through July. Featuring his masterful watercolors as an homage to other gifted artists the exhibit also will be part of the fall curriculium at Bereskin.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The art academy also offers a wide selection of summer classes. For more information, call 563-508-4630 or bereskinartgallery.com.
Bettendorf Park Band announces 2021 summer concert series
The Bettendorf Park Band's summer season will kick off on Friday, June 11. The concert series will feature the Bettendorf Park Band as well as guest bands performing at the Bill Bowe Memorial Bandshell in Veteran's Memorial Park on the Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The concerts also feature an ice cream social.
The Bettendorf Park Band, directed by Brian Hughes and associate, Tom Knowles, is in its 53rd season performing concert band music free to the community.
June 11: Bettendorf Park Band with the ice cream social hosted by Empower House
June 18: CASI New Horizons Band with the ice cream social hosted by Friends of the People of Haiti
June 25: Bettendorf Park Band with the ice cream social hosted by Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
July 2: Stars, Stripes and Saxophones with ice cream social host needed
Saturday, July 3: Bettendorf Park Band with ice cream social host needed
* This is part of Bettendorf's Independence Day celebration and will be followed by fireworks. Rain date will be Saturday, July 10.
July 9: Orion Community Band with the ice cream social hosted by Bettendorf Lions Club
July 16: Bettendorf Park Band with the ice cream social hosted by Grace Lutheran Church WELCA
July 23: Big River Brass Band with the ice cream social hosted by Big River Brass Band
July 30: Bettendorf Park Band's Favorites Concert with the ice cream social hosted by Davenport Village Lions Club Foundation
Memorial Day schedule
* City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 31 in honor of the Memorial Day holiday.
* There will be no garbage collection services on Monday and all collection services including garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, June 5.
* Transit will not operate on Memorial Day.
* Life Fitness Center, Family Museum and Bettendorf Public Library will be closed.
* Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open normal hours, sunrise to sunset. Palmer Grill, located at the golf course, will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local businesses to host Memorial Day half marathon, 10K
The inaugural Quad-Cities Running Festival will take place Monday, May 31 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
Participants can choose either a half-marathon or 10K distance. The chip-timed races will begin at 7 a.m. with activities to also include a half-mile kids' run.
The race entry fee includes access to the Digs Bar and Grill post-race party, a free Crawford Brew Works runner-inspired brew, lunch, t-shirt, event cup, specialty cookie from Cookies and Dreams, a one-hour activity card to High5 and more. Those running the half marathon also will receive a finisher's medal.
A virtual option also will be available.
In-person packet pickup will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 27-28 at Fleet Feet in Davenport or noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
Virtual runners can either pick up packets on weekdays at Fleet Feet in Davenport, Monday-Friday, May 24-28 or have the packet mailed.
To comply with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, runners/walkers will be divided into self-predicted pace timed corrals by 6:50 a.m., and runners/walkers will be required to wear mask/face coverings while in the corral until crossing the starting line.
To register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/QCRunningFestival. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/FleetFeetDavenport.
Bettendorf Fourth of July celebration plans announced
Once again the City of Bettendorf will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade, music, entertainment, food and fireworks. After having canceled last year's event due to the pandemic, city officials have decided to bring back the festivities.….with a few changes.
This year, all the festivities, including the parade, festival and fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 3.
The parade will be held in downtown Bettendorf beginning at 10 a.m. The festival will begin at noon on Spruce Hills Drive in front of Cumberland Square. Fireworks will begin at dusk at Middle Park.
Residents who wish to participate in the 2021 Independence Parade can register by visiting the city's webpage or pick up a copy of the entry form at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.
Food vendor applications also can be found on the city's webpage. There will be no craft vendors at this year's festival.
For more information about Fourth of July events, visit the city's webpage at www.bettendorf.org.
Help the library plan for the future
The Bettendorf Public Library invites citizens to complete a brief survey that will help with program planning, now and into the future. Feedback is appreciated. to take the survey, visit http://bit.ly/bplprogramsurvey.
Join the Family Museum team
The Family Museum has an opening for a part-time position in the Guest Services Department. Hiring is done through the City of Bettendorf, please visit https://careers-bettendorf.icims.com/jobs/1385/job for complete listing.
Summer job openings
The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department has announced openings for several different jobs this summer including summer camps or the team at Splash Landing. To view job openings or to apply online, visit www.bettendorf.org/jobs
Support the Family Museum
The 2021 Birdies for Charity campaign is underway. Choose the Family Museum as your charity and funds donated will help the Family Museum host top-notch traveling exhibits, provide budget-friendly art classes and dance lessons and give kids the opportunity to play and imagine. Visit https://birdiesforcharity.com/donate.
I-74 Bridge news
In an effort to help the I-74 Project Team share information concerning traffic changes due to the bridge construction the City of Bettendorf announced the following information.
There will be intermittent 5-10 minute traffic stops on Grant St./US 67 and Kimberly Road through the end of May while contractors work on new I-74 structures.
The intermittent traffic stops will take place:
On Grant St./US 67 between 12th St./Kimberly Road and the Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp on Kimberly Road between Mississippi Blvd. and Grant St.
For questions concerning this information, call the I-74 Project Hotline at 866-474-4255.
Asbury Street Reconstruction
Continuing for approximately three months, Asbury Street between Tanglefoot Lane and New Lexington Drive will be reconstructed.
This area will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone.
The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Public Notice to City of Bettendorf Property Owners: Sec 4-2-2. Destruction of Weeds
All owners and persons in possession or control of any lands within the city will:
(a) Prevent the growth of noxious weeds from reaching maturity or blooming by cutting or destroying same.
(b) Cut or destroy all grass, weeds, vines, brush or other growth when said growth exceeds ten (10) inches in height in all developed areas or within two hundred (200) feet of any developed area or urban street. In other areas of the city, all weeds, vines, brush or other growth shall be cut or destroyed when said growth exceeds two (2) feet. Natural areas, including but not limited to water ways or farmland, may exceed these established height limitations.
(c) Prevent any growth of grass, weeds, vines, brush or other plant material which constitutes a health, safety or fire hazard regardless of height.
Time for cutting grass, weeds and assessment of costs: The above mentioned ordinance is in effect from May 1 to November 1 of each year. If a property owner or person in possession of any lands in the City fails to destroy the grass, weeds, vines or brush as set out in this chapter, the Director of Community Development and designee will order the work done by private contractor(s), and the total cost and expenses of cutting or destroying the grass, weeds or growth shall be paid or assessed against the land as provided by law. Minimum Charge - $109.50.
No other notice will be provided.
For more information, contact Code Enforcement at 563-344-4064.
Hand in Hand's People with Purpose Program takes part in CPR training
As part of National Volunteer Week, Hand in Hand's People with Purpose program took part in a CPR training offered by Everyday Heroes.
People with Purpose is Hand in Hand's adult dayhab program that lets participants gain social engagement while getting involved with the Quad-Cities community and volunteering at a variety of area charities and organizations. People with Purpose fills the gap left after high school for young adults with disabilities, providing them with opportunities five days a week to be social, have fun, learn new skills, and make a positive impact on the community.
Hand in Hand wanted to do something special for National Volunteer Week and thought getting everyone CPR certified would be a perfect way to give back to the community.
Victoria Winters-Olson, with Everyday Heroes CPR Training, generously donated her time to teach People with Purpose.
To learn more about Hand in Hand's People with Purpose program visit www.handinhandqc.org/people-with-purpose. To learn more about Everyday Heroes visit their Facebook page at Everyday Heroes CPR- QCA.
Local CertaSite Serves team donates supplies to the Clinton Humane Society
CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced that the charitable giving arm, CertaSite Serves, has collected more than 4,400 animal supplies in a company-wide humane society donation drive.
The supplies were greatly needed as many shelters are at or near capacity and rely heavily on the community to provide the necessary care for the animals.
Locally, animal supplies were gathered by the companies Bettendorf and Fulton branches and donated to the Clinton Humane Society. During the drive the local branches received a generous donation of more than 1,900 items from the Nestlé Purina PetCare pet food production facility located in Clinton.
The donation drive ran from March 10 to April 15 with the original goal of collecting more than 100 total items at each of the 16 CertaSite branch locations, or an overall total of 1,000 items.
This is CertaSite Serves' third community initiative. Last year, the company collected more than 7,500 pounds of food and essential items in response to COVID-19. Over the 2020 holiday season, the company partnered with Toys for Tots and donated more than 1,000 toys to make the holidays a little brighter for kids.
Bettendorf named Tree City USA
The City of Bettendorf was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. Bettendorf achieved this recognition by meeting the program's four requirements a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. This is the 26th consecutive year Bettendorf has been recognized as a Tree City USA.
For more information on the program, visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
BCSD 2021-2022 kindergarten registration open
The time to register kindergarten students in the Bettendorf Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year has officially begun. Families living in the district with children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are invited to fill out the BCSD Kindergarten Registration form available on the district website www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Parents who don’t have technology access are welcome to call the neighborhood school office for support.
BCSD kindergarten teachers use the workshop model to present grade-level curriculum. In the workshop model, the teacher presents a mini-lesson to model a learning strategy. Social skills are modeled and practiced during academics and playtime. Teachers provide opportunities for students to build social skills during math and literacy partner games. Students also learn teamwork as they design and build in science and social studies units. Snack, lunch, recess and centers are opportune times for students to interact with peers learning how to work together and compromise.
Before the first day of school, parents or guardians are required to provide:
* Immunizations.
* Physical and Lead Testing Results
* Dental Screening
* Vision Screening
Videos about the BCSD kindergarten program and how to register as well as more information are available on the district website at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us or bit.ly/Bett-Kindergarten.
Rivermont Collegiate announces tuition reduction
After serious research and discussion with families, outside community members and the board of trustees, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, has decided to reduce K-12 day student tuition to $12,290. Current tuition runs from $14,730 to $15,990. The hope is that this reduction in tuition will make a Rivermont education possible for more community members. The financial assistance program, helping qualified families beyond the tuition reduction, will continue to be in place.
The tuition reduction will not affect the quality of a Rivermont education. There will continue to be improvement on and expansion of offerings. Next year a dedicated K-5th-grade MakerSpace, a grades 6-12 maker shop, a competitive gaming club, an Academic Success Center, an Academic Coach and more high-interest electives in grades 6-12 will be added.
To learn more about Rivermont Collegiate, including taking part in a Virtual Open House, visit www.rivermontcollegiate.org.
BCSD accepting applications for preschool program
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows children four years of age to be placed in local preschool programs. Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. The local preschools participating include Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application form at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.