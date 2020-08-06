What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bicycle safety citations
Bettendorf patrol officers are once again issuing Bicycle Safety Citations to children who are wearing bike helmets correctly and riding in a safe manner.
The citation is good for free ice cream at one of the safety sponsor locations in Bettendorf: Happy Joe’s, Dairy Queen, Whitey’s or Culver’s.
City codes you should know
Here are reminders about some codes for the city of Bettendorf:
- Excrement discharged by animals on public or private property must be picked up immediately and disposed of properly.
- Weeds are required to be cut when growth exceeds 10 inches in height in developed areas or within 200 feet of developed areas or urban streets.
- Do not leave grass clippings on the sidewalk or in the street.
- All trees, plants, and shrubs on private property must not interfere with the public, city departments, or franchised utilities use of public property or right of way. Overgrowth over sidewalks must be maintained at 8 feet by the property owner. Overgrowth over streets must be maintained at 15 feet by the property owner.
Other City Codes can be found at www.bettendorf.org.
Mayor answers questions
Got a question for Mayor Bob Gallagher? Email it to MayorQuestions@bettendorf.org to be answered in an upcoming Ask Me Anything video segment on the City’s Facebook page.
Look for COVID-19 scams
Here are some tips from the From the Federal Trade Commission to help you keep the scammers at bay:
- Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores.
- Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.
- Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead.
- Fact-check information. Scammers, and sometimes well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources. Visit “What the U.S. Government is Doing” for links to federal, state and local government agencies.
- Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t.
- Don’t respond to texts and emails about checks from the government. The details are still being worked out. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.
- Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
- Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
- Remember, don’t give your personal information over the phone, which includes bank information, social security number, etc.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Stage 2 and 3 of the 18th Street Reconstruction: Continuing until approximately mid-September, the 18th Street reconstruction project will continue with one-way traffic being allowed southbound on 18th Street for the remaining stages of the project. Northbound traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street. On street parking will not be allowed within the project limits until project completion.
Criswell Street road closure: On July 22, a road closure at Criswell Street between Valley Drive and Colonial Avenue/180th Street began. This area will be closed to all traffic for base repairs and asphalt resurfacing. During this time, traffic will be detoured to Middle Road via Hopewell Avenue or Valley Drive and Crow Creek Road. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and should continue for approximately two weeks.
- Middle Road P.C. Concrete Rehabilitation: Continuing through mid-August, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive. The work will consist of full depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction. Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close the two westbound (north) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound (south) lanes. The second stage will close the two eastbound (south) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound (north) lanes. The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
- Pleasant Drive: Reconstruction of Pleasant Drive between Hollow View Drive and Greenfield Road continues. Pleasant Drive will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue for approximately three months.
Be the first to know
