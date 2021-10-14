What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf library offers new club for authors and aspiring writers
The Bettendorf Public Library's new club, the Bettendorf Writing Club, will have a kick-off event starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
The new writing club is designed to give writers the opportunity to share short pieces of work and will include practice writing exercises along with a brief lesson from seasoned authors. The club is designed for adults and will take place on the second Thursday of each month.
For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Figge Art Museum presents: Art of Japan
The Bettendorf Public Library's Global Gathering 2021 World Tour will make a stop in Japan on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. when Figge Art Museum educator, Kelsey Vandercoy, hosts this free in-person event all about Japanese art at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
The topic of Japanese art spans a wide range of subjects from classic wood block prints to modern, vibrant pop art as well as the extremely popular culture of anime. Vandercoy will give a brief presentation about Japanese art, followed by a hands-on activity related to the lesson. Several Japanese pieces from the Figge's outreach collection of objects will be available at the event allowing participants a close-up, physical experience with the art. The library's biannual Global Gathering series is a two-month celebration of culture, heritage and tradition. This year's events, which are available virtually and in person, encompass the globe. Special programs, art displays and new check-out materials related to the theme are available at the library.
For more information about Global Gathering events, call 563-344-4175 or visit bettendorflibrary.com.
PVHS students to provide desserts for culinary event
Pleasant Valley High School's Taste Buds program will prepare the dessert salon on Thursday, Oct. 21 when ProStart culinary students from Burlington High School and the Davenport Community schools face-off in a Top Chef-style competition at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.
These Pleasant Valley High School students with disabilities, who work and learn in the culinary arts kitchens of Scott Community College beside instructors and student mentor helpers, will prepare the desserts for the competition.
During the main event, the student teams will have just one hour on the clock to work with a professional chef and create an appetizer and entrée for judging. Teams will compete for cash prizes to enhance their culinary classrooms.
A new twist added to this year's event will challenge students to exhibit culinary knowledge and creativity to create a tofu beverage.
The public is encouraged to come and watch the students in action from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The evening will be co-emceed by Greg Dwyer from the Dwyer and Michaels Morning Show and Chef Shawn Timmerman from Tigerhawk Hospitality in Bettendorf.
Tickets are $20 per person or $300 for a table of ten and include a pizza and salad buffet, dessert salon and cash bar.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit iraef.org.
BHS hosts Student Hunger Drive events
The Bettendorf High School Student Council is once again working to raise funds and collect food for the Riverbend Food Bank as the part of the Student Hunger Drive. The drive raises thousands of pounds of food and provides meals for families in need within the local community.
Students will hold several events during the month of October to collect food and funds.
First up will be a silent auction, to be held during the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 15. The next day there will be a canvassing event from 9 a.m. to noon.
During the Saturday event, student council members will go door to door asking for donations. Donations also can be dropped off at any of the following locations Bettendorf High School, Grant Wood Elementary, Herbert Hoover Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Neil Armstrong Elementary and Paul Norton Elementary.
Finally, BHS will host a Harvest Fest from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in the high school gym. There will be pumpkin painting, games, a cakewalk, face painting and more with proceeds going to Riverbend.
This year, donors also can give online at https://riverbendfoodbank.org/studenthungerdrive. Click on the BHS link to donate. Participants can choose to shop for specific items or donate without shopping.
Bettendorf announces Halloween event dates
The City of Bettendorf has announced that from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 there will be a special trick-or-treat event at City Hall, 1609 State St.
City Hall will be decorated and open its doors for little ghosts and ghoublins. Staff will be on hand to pass out treats. All costumed children 5 years and younger are welcome to participate in this free event.
In addition, the 2021 Halloween Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/ Splash Landing parking lot.
Entry forms to participate in the parade are now available at City Hall, 1609 State St. or at bettendorf.org/register with keyword Parade.
For more information about the parade, call Family Museum Director Kim Kidwell at 563-344-4106.
The city's annual trick-or-treat will take place 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Area libraries offer TeenTober Reading and Video Challenge
Several local libraries have dubbed October as TeenTober, a celebration of area young adult services available to teens.
During this time, the Bettendorf Public Library and other local libraries are asking tweens and teens 11–19 years to participate by reading and creating videos and submitting them for the community-wide TeenTober challenge.
The challenge will run through Oct. 31 with the local library garnering the most reading minutes crowned the winner. Participation is free and reading minutes can be tallied through a form available at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, or through the library's Beanstack app.
Video creators can submit films such as documentaries, animation, how-to or DIY videos, alternate endings, book trailers or interpretive dance. The short film category includes TikTok sized videos which should be 30-60 seconds long whereas the long form category films should be 3-5 minutes. Teens can enter one video per category and can work by themselves or in teams of up to five members.
All videos should be uploaded to bit.ly/2021teenvideocontest. Video submissions will be awarded prizes according to film category.
For more information, call 563-344-4188 or email jgillette@bettendorf.org.
Library to offer exclusive access to World Tour Video series
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer the community a month of exclusive access to virtual travel with a link to, Sites for Your Eyes. The link will be available through the library’s website throughout the month of October.
The viewing series focuses on destinations chosen for their beauty, authenticity and richness. Sites for Your Eyes casts an original eye to locations such as Puglia, Quebec, Senegal and more. No registration is required to watch this free series which will be available until Oct. 31.
For more information, call 563-344-4175 or visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Virtual Brown Bag Lunch will showcase global music
The Bettendorf Public Library will once again collaborate with the Robert E. Brown Center for World Music to present virtual performances by campus and community based global artists from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign area.
Throughout the month of October, the library's YouTube channel will host Brown Bag Lunch: Robert E. Brown Center for World Music, Part 2. A link to the video also will be available on the library's website bettendorflibrary.com.
No registration is required to view this free event which is a part of the library's 2021 Global Gathering: World Tour program series.
The Robert E. Brown Center for World Music is a program of the School of Music at Illinois which promotes understanding and appreciation of global music and dance. Established with a focus on active study of performance with tradition-bearing, folkloric artists, the center has emerged as a program embracing contemporary extensions of these forms and more.
For more information about the center, visit cwm.illinois.edu]cwm.illinois.edu.
Library drive up window temporarily closed
In order to accommodate the replacement of an HVAC unit, the Bettendorf Public Library’s drive up window and delivery lane is currently closed.
The installation procedure is estimated to take three weeks. Patrons will still be able to return materials to the library’s 24/7 drop box which will be temporarily located on the sidewalk near the front door of the library building located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
For drive up window accommodations, contact the library’s circulation department at 563-344-4175.
Aside from drive up window services, all other current library services will be unaffected throughout the replacement process.
For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
Bettendorf Rotary seeks grant applications
The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is seeking applications for grants of up to $2,500 from qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad-Cities.
The grants' committee accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs. Previous grantees are encouraged to apply, as well as those who have not received a grant previously.
The rotary generated funds for philanthropic purposes primarily from the recent, "Lobster Rock 'n' Roll," fundraising event. Local not-for-profit organizations have received more than $275,000 in grants thanks to the generous support of sponsors, donors and attendees of the club’s annual fundraising activities.
To be considered for a grant, an organization must complete the online application form by Nov. 1, 2021. The form can be found by visiting bettendorfrotary.com.
Grants are not awarded to groups for annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarship funds, political groups or activities, Rotarians and their families, or for sectarian purposes.
The Bettendorf Rotary Club was chartered on May 22, 1957 and now has approximately 100 members. The club lives the Rotary motto of, "Service above Self," by funding and participating in projects locally, nationally and internationally. The club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Tanglewood Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
To learn more about Bettendorf Rotary, visit bettendorfrotary.com.
Rivermont Collegiate announces Tour Tuesdays
Families who are interested in learning about the educational opportunities at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf, can now attend Tour Tuesdays. During these tours prospective students and their families can see the school and ask questions. The free tours will run 4-5 p.m.
To register for a tour, visit RivermontCollegiate.org and click on the "Tour Tuesdays" link at the top of the page.
For more information, call 563-359-1366 or email admissions@rivermontcollegiate.org.
Bettendorf seeks proposals for the Herbert Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park site
Bettendorf has issued a RFP for a development and implementation plan for the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park.
The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified bidders for the redevelopment of the property located at 2204 Grant Street. The site is 4.48 acres in total. Future development of this site should be indicative of what is traditionally found in a high traffic urban setting. Only qualified submissions from local developers with an established business entity in the Quad-Cities metropolitan area will be considered.
All submissions shall be addressed as specified in the RFP and received no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
City offices are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.
The RFP is available at www.bettendorf.org.
For more information, contact Jeff Reiter at 563-344-4060 or jreiter@bettendorf.org.