What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bridge prints on sale for 52722 celebration

As part of the Bettendorf 52722 celebration, the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women organization has re-released for a limited time its popular miniature framed prints of the Interstate 74 bridge.

Proceeds from the sales will go toward funding the Debe LaMar Scholarship for Young Women in Business at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley high schools, as well as the Jefferson/Lourdes Neighborhood Christmas Project.

There are four framed bridge scenes available, at $15 apiece. A set of four can be purchased for $50. Checks can be made out to the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women.

The prints will be available at the following businesses for a limited time, from Monday, May 23, to Friday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Beréskin Art Gallery & Academy, 2967 State St.

Concept Bath, 2203 Grant St.

Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply, 205 S. 35th St.

K&K Hardware, 1818 Grant St.

Tango Salon, 836 State St.

WITHIN Design Studio, 1729 State St.

The DBBW is a committee of the Bettendorf Business Network. It was founded six years ago to devise initiatives to help promote shopping downtown and networking by women in business. Fnd the organization on Facebook.

BCSD to offer free summer meals for kids

The Bettendorf Community School District will participate in the Summer Food Service program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:45 p.m. the weeks of June 13-17, June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 18-22 and July 25-29.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency, state or local, where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

Public invited to retirement party

Herbert Hoover Elementary will honor retiring teachers, Ann Geneva and Siobhan Wood, at an open house 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the school located at 3223 S. Hampton Drive.

Geneva is a kindergarten teacher with 33 years of service in the Bettendorf Community School District.

Wood is an instructional coach with 23 years of service.

Annual For Sale by Owner event scheduled in May

Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner fundraiser 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday May 22 at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.

This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers) to sell the vehicles at one community-wide sale.

Vehicles are displayed in the parking lot located at Faye's Field. All transactions between buyer and seller are private.

The cost for the first space is $25, and $10 for each additional space. Space size is 20' x 9'.

Participants can register online at www.bettendorf.org/register by 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. Walk-ins the day of the event are allowed if spaces are still available. Sellers may either put a sign in the vehicle or stay with the vehicle during the sale.

Proceeds provide funding for educational and recreational programs as well as special projects sponsored by the foundation.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113.

Lions Club to hold pancake breakfast

The Bettendorf Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to help local families dealing with childhood cancer, diabetes or vision/hearing loss.

Tickets cost $20 family, $8 adults, $5 military, $3 youth 12 years and younger.

Thomas and Friends coming to the Family Museum

The Family Museum has announced, "Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails," exhibit will be at the museum from May 21 through Sept. 10.

Visitors will be surrounded by the popular blue engine, Thomas, and his friends as well as the Island of Sodor's special locations like Knapford Station, Sodor Steamworks and more. Children help Thomas and his friends solve a variety of challenges, from a simple sorting and shape identification activity to more complex engineering obstacles, such as completing a train track using track pieces with different levels of elevation.

The exhibit is included with general admission.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday - Saturday. Final admission is 30 minutes prior to closing. Closed on major holidays.

Admission: $9 visitors 1-59 years; $5 senior citizens 60 years and older/active, dependent or retired military personnel, their spouse and children residing in the household; $3 per person with the presentation of an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and valid photo ID; free for youth younger than 1 year/members. Children younger than 14 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Final spring Craft-Tea program to be held

The Bettendorf Public Library will host the last of the spring monthly Craft-Tea programs 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

Crafters ages 16 years or older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.

No registration is required to attend this free event.

For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Planetarium to host final Spring 2022 shows

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium will host the final shows for the spring of 2022 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The final shows include:

From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

Subatlantic to perform virtual concert for this month's Brown Bag Lunch

Throughout the month of May the Bettendorf Public Library's Brown Bag Lunch concert will feature local band, Subatlantic.

Based in the Quad-Cities, Subatlantic is an indie rock band that uses textures in music in order to create a unique sound. The four-musician group performs with an array of instruments from guitar and bass to cello, keyboards and accordion.

The virtual performance will be accessible for viewing on the library's YouTube channel. A direct link to the event also will be available on the library's website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/6348899.

No registration is required to view the Brown Bag Lunch series.

Summer concerts to begin in June

The Bettendorf Park Band will begin the outdoor summer concert series on June 3.

Adult musicians are welcome to join the band by attending rehearsals Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at Rivermont Collegiate.

For more information, visit bettendorf.org/departments/parks___recreation/bettendorf_park_band.php.

