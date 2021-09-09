What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

BHS to hold 2021 Homecoming Parade
The Bettendorf High School Homecoming Parade will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. The parade to celebrate Bettendorf’s students, activities, athletics and alumni, will start on 23rd Street near Splash Landing, continue onto Spruce Hills, then turn onto 18th Street, and end at Bettendorf High School. Immediately following the parade, the Powder Puff game (senior/junior girls flag football) will be held at TouVelle Stadium.
Bike Safety Fest at The Tangled Wood
The Bettendorf Trails committee and The Tangled Wood restaurant are teaming up to host a Bike Safety Fest from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf.
Participants can bring a youth or adult bike and/or helmet to be checked for common safety features and fittings. Quad-City trail experts will be on hand to help visitors plan a ride or hike and the Bi-State Regional Commission will hand out free Quad-City area trail maps.
There also will be live music, free raffle prizes and free Crawford Brewery samples.
The Bettendorf Trails Committee is a city-led body of employees, business leaders, educators and residents with the mission to promote a safe and healthy community by supporting active lifestyles.
For weather information, visit Facebook @BettParksandRec.
For more information, email blovich@bettendorf.org.
Plant sale to be held in Bettendorf
The Quad-Cities African Violet Society will hold a fall sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Wallace's Garden Center, 2605 Devil's Glen Road, Bettendorf.
the sale will feature unique varieties of African Violets, Streptocarpus, episcias and many other types of gesneriads. There also will be members available to answer any questions and help with plant problems.
For more information, email Africanviolets@yahoo.com.
Bettendorf Park Foundation to host Senior Golf Cart Tour of Duck Creek Recreation Trail
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will host a Golf Cart Tour of Bettendorf’s Recreation Trail on Monday, Sept. 13.
The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek Recreation Trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Devils Glen Park and back. Tours will be approximately two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. with stops at several sites along the way.
Transportation on the trail will be by golf carts provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. Carts may be operated by participants or operators will be provided for those choosing to not drive. Drivers must be at least 15 years old.
Parking for the tour will be in the Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided.
Registration is required and tours are limited to 70 people each. The registration deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. To register online, go to www.bettendorf.org/register and type in keyword golf. For more information or to register by phone, call 563-344-4113.
There is no rain date for this year's event.
For Sale By Owner Event to be held in September
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner fundraising event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 19.
Owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers) can sell vehicles at this one community-wide sale.
Individuals interested in buying a vehicle will be able to view multiple options at one time and one location. Vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot of Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf. All transactions between buyer and seller will be private.
Cost for the first space is $25 and $10 for each additional space. Space size is 20’ x 9’.
Applications are available online at www.bettendorf.org/parks and at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Day of the event walk-ins will be allowed if spaces are available. Sellers may either put a sign on the vehicle or stay with the vehicle during the sale.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113.
Proceeds from the event will help provide funding for educational and recreational programs as well as special projects sponsored by the foundation.
18th Street reconstruction from St. Andrews Circle to Barcelona Street
Continuing for approximately two months, 18th Street will be closed to traffic just north of the St. Andrews Circle intersection to Barcelona Street. Drivers should follow traffic control for the detour routes utilizing 53rd Avenue around this area during construction.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Devils Glen Road and Tanglefoot Lane watermain installation
Continuing for approximately two weeks, the outside northbound and southbound lanes of Devils Glen Road will be closed at Tanglefoot Lane for water main installation. The contractor for Iowa American Water will be boring a new water main under Devils Glen Road. Traffic will be directed to the inside lanes of Devils Glen Road in each direction. Expect delays in this area.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Bettendorf seeks proposals for the Herbert Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park site
At the Aug. 17, 2021, Bettendorf City Council Meeting, a resolution was passed authorizing City staff to issue a RFP for a development and implementation plan for the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park.
The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified bidders for the redevelopment of the property located at 2204 Grant Street. The site is 4.48 acres in total. Future development of this site should be indicative of what is traditionally found in a high traffic urban setting. Only qualified submittals from local developers with an established business entity in the Quad-Cities metropolitan area will be considered.
All submittals shall be addressed as specified in the RFP and received no later than the submittal due date which is 9 a.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
All submittals will be opened and read as a matter of public record. Electronic submittals will be disqualified. The City of Bettendorf reserves the right to reject any and all submittals. All submittals are subject to further negotiation, and the City's intentions reflected in this RFP are subject to change at the City's discretion.
City offices are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.
The RFP will be posted on the City’s website at www.bettendorf.org.
For more information, contact Jeff Reiter at 563-344-4060 or jreiter@bettendorf.org.
Bettendorf Public Library Friends' Book Shop hours
The Friends' Book Shop located in the Bettendorf Public Library is currently open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, the book store will expand its hours to include Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.
The book store features several thousand books most for sale for $1 each, with pocket books, chapter books and teen books for 50 cents and children's books for 25 cents. Stock is regularly rotated, with no books on display more than two months. All proceeds from the shop are used to support library programs.
For more information, call 563-344-4175 or visit https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/friends.
23rd Street reconstruction: Grant Street to State Street
This project has begun and will continue for approximately three months. during reconstruction 23rd Street will be closed to traffic between Grant Street and State Street. State Street and Grant Street will remain open to traffic at all times. Drivers should follow traffic control for the detour route around this area during construction. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.