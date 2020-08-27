What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

For Sale By Owner event set
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Faye’s Field’s parking lot, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.
Cost per space is $25 for the first space, and $10 per space for each additional space needed.
This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes, including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers, to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying these vehicles will be able to view multiple vehicles at one time and location.
The vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot during the hours of the sale. All transactions are private between the buyer and the seller.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide funding for educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
City codes you should know
Here are reminders about some codes for the city of Bettendorf:
- Excrement discharged by animals on public or private property must be picked up immediately and disposed of properly.
- Weeds are required to be cut when growth exceeds 10 inches in height in developed areas or within 200 feet of developed areas or urban streets.
- Do not leave grass clippings on the sidewalk or in the street.
- All trees, plants, and shrubs on private property must not interfere with the public, city departments, or franchised utilities use of public property or right of way. Overgrowth over sidewalks must be maintained at 8 feet by the property owner. Overgrowth over streets must be maintained at 15 feet by the property owner.
Other City Codes can be found at www.bettendorf.org.
Mayor answers questions
Got a question for Mayor Bob Gallagher? Email it to MayorQuestions@bettendorf.org to be answered in an upcoming Ask Me Anything video segment on the City’s Facebook page.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Stage 2 and 3 of the 18th Street Reconstruction: Continuing until approximately mid-September, the 18th Street reconstruction project will continue with one-way traffic being allowed southbound on 18th Street for the remaining stages of the project. Northbound traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street. On street parking will not be allowed within the project limits until project completion.
Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction (Spruce Hills Drive to Davenshire Drive): Work for the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project that requires one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project has begun. There will be no access allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed in approximately three months.
Middle Road P.C. Concrete Rehabilitation: Continuing through mid-August, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive. The work will consist of full depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction. Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close the two westbound (north) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound (south) lanes. The second stage will close the two eastbound (south) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound (north) lanes. The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
- Grant Street/US 67 Exit Closure on Eastbound I-74: The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 continues to be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road. For motorists heading to Illinois, traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge. Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67 and State Street will remain open. These traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020. For more information, call 866-474-4255 or email i74riverbridge@gmail.com.
