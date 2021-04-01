What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Construction update for I-74 bridge project

The I-74 Project Team announced that the Illinois-bound I-74 construction will be ramping up and some local access changes will be required.

* On Monday, March 1, the Grant Street/US 67 loop ramp to the old I-74 bridge was closed.

* The new Iowa-bound bridge will continue to provide a two-way, head-to-head traffic pattern for motorists going to Illinois and Iowa.

* Motorists going to River Drive or 7th Avenue in Moline can access the old Illinois-bound bridge only at State Street.

* The Grant Street/US 67 off-ramp (Exit 4) on Illinois-bound I-74 will remain open to provide access to downtown Bettendorf and the State Street on-ramp to the old Illinois-bound bridge.

* Motorists going to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road or I-280 in Moline can continue to take the new I-74 bridge, which can be accessed at or north of Middle Road.

* To improve traffic flow while the Illinois-bound I-74 local detour is in place, the ramps at Middle Road will be re-striped to allow two left-turn lanes. Motorists should watch for new pavement markings and signs at Middle Road.