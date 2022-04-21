What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Wine Hop to be held this weekend

After a two-year hiatus, the 6th annual LeClaire Wine Hop will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in historic downtown LeClaire.

The evening will feature 15 businesses pouring samples of wine. Small bites will be available at some venues.

There also will be shopping. In addition to the downtown shops, there will be a craft and vendor fair at the LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road.

Wine glass pick-up will start at 3 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Tickets are on sale for $20 at 129 Coffee, Wine, Spirits located at 129 N. Cody Road in downtown LeClaire. Tickets also will be available the day of the event starting at 3 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Opening reception for new art exhibit to be held May 6

Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy will host an opening reception for, "It's All Greek to Me," from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the gallery located at 2967 State St., Bettendorf.

Attendees can escape to Greece through this collection of colorful acrylic and watercolor paintings by Bob Zeidler.

Bettendorf seeks nominations for 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal

Bettendorf seeks nominations for the 2022 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal. This year’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4.

Nominees must:

have made significant contributions to the quality of life in Bettendorf, in civic or social services, humanitarianism or personal achievements such as athletics or the arts.

be a current resident, long-time past resident or have brought distinction to Bettendorf.

be willing to serve as grand marshal on July 4.

People previously nominated but not selected may be nominated again.

The name, contact information and a short biography should be mailed to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 or emailed to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org.

The deadline is Friday, April 29, 2022.

Murray Lee will be Brown Bag Lunch's April musician

in April, Bettendorf Public Library's Brown Bag Lunch series will offer a virtual concert featuring musician Murray Lee. Lee is a singer/songwriter from the Quad-Cities by way of Fort Smith, Arkansas. His recent work is an original Greek myth set to a folksy vibe akin to The Decemberists and Iron and Wine.

The concert will be available via the library's YouTube channel. Viewers can find a link at www.bettendorflibrary.com.

No registration is required, viewing is free.

Bettendorf Park Band to hold spring concert

The Bettendorf Park Band begins outdoor concerts on June 3.

Adult musicians are welcome to join the band by attending rehearsals Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at Rivermont Collegiate.

For more information, visit bettendorf.org/departments/parks___recreation/bettendorf_park_band.php.

Spring Craft-Tea dates set

The Bettendorf Public Library will host monthly Craft-Tea programs at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

Spring dates include April 26 and May 24.

Crafters ages 16 years or older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.

No registration is required to attend this free event.

For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Planetarium announces Spring 2022 show schedule

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium has announced the show schedule for the spring of 2022.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The spring schedule:

May 24

From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

