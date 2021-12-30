What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

New Year's schedule
The city of Bettendorf has announced the city schedule for the upcoming holiday season:
- City Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31.
- There will be no change in garbage, bulky waste, yard waste, or recycling collection services during the holiday season.
- Through Dec. 31, residents may set out two extra bags of garbage without stickers. Extra bags should be placed outside the cart on residents' collection day.
- Christmas tree collection is scheduled from Dec. 27 to Jan. 7. Trees should be left at the regular collection site by 6 a.m. on residents' collection day. All ornaments, plastic wrap and tree stands must be removed. No sticker required.
- Transit will not operate on Jan. 1, but will follow its normal schedule during the rest of the holiday season.
- The library will be opened 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and closed on Jan. 1 and 2.
- The Family Museum will be closed on Jan. 1.
- The Life Fitness Center will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and be closed New Year's Day.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, weather permitting. Palmer Grill will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Fitness store turns fitness equipment into comfort for animals in need
Treadmill Heroes' Bettendorf location is teaming up with Kings Harvest Pet Rescue to help out animals in need. The fitness store, located across from the TBK Sports Complex, has a couple ways that the public can help out.
First, residents can drop off objects to donate to Kings Harvest such as old blankets/towels, cleaning supplies, cat litter, pet food, pet toys, etc. at the Bettendorf location at 5163 Competition Drive. Donations will be dropped off weekly at the pet rescue.
Second, participants can donate a piece of fitness equipment that’s taking up space. Treadmill Heroes will come pick up the piece, service it, resell the item and donate 30 percent of the profits to Kings Harvest.
Or if an upgrade is wanted, trade-in a qualifying piece and receive $100 off $1000 or more. In this case, Treadmill Heroes will come pick up the trade-in piece, deliver the new machine, service and resell the old equipment and donate 20 percent of the profits to Kings Harvest.
For more information on the program, call 563-316-0133.
Fireworks ordinance reminder
The city of Bettendorf would like to remind residents of the following fireworks ordinance:
- Consumer fireworks are restricted to the night of Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m., the immediate following day.
- Residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks on their own property or if they have permission from the property owner. Individuals may not shoot off fireworks on public property, streets or in city parks.
- Fireworks outside of the approved dates and times will not be allowed and the offender is subject to a fine. The fines are as follows: first offense $250, second offense $400 and third or more offenses $625. Both adults and minors are subject to fines for violating the fireworks ordinance.
- If fireworks are being used at a residence and the person responsible for setting off the fireworks does not come forward, the homeowner will be cited for Disorderly House, 5-5A-7 of the City Code, with a fine up to $625.
- Sky lanterns are prohibited in the city of Bettendorf under the International Fire Code. Sky Lanterns, sometimes called, floating lanterns, wishing lanterns and celebration lanterns are airborne paper lanterns with a small candle or fuel cell that when lit, heats the air in the lantern making it rise. They are known to travel up to several miles from where they were released. If a sky lantern lands on a roof or on a combustible surface while it is still burning, it could ignite and cause a fire.
The fireworks ordinance will be strictly enforced by the Bettendorf Police Department. If citizens have a complaint, call 911 and give the dispatcher as much detail of a location as possible, to include a specific address when available.
For more information, contact Chief Keith Kimball at kkimball@bettendorf.org or 563-344-4020.
How to recycle right this season
Ever wonder what to do with all the extra holiday stuff to get rid of during this time of year, here are some answers.
Scott County residents may recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs. Items that may be recycled include boxes, wrapping paper tubes, gift/shopping bags made of paper, tissue paper, greeting cards and envelopes and photo cards. Aluminum pie plates, clean foil and cookie/popcorn tins also can be recycled.
Holiday lights, along with batteries, computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems, are considered electronic waste or e-waste. These items may be dropped off between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport. Data containing electronics can be dropped off at this secure location. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport also collect large e-waste items at the curb on bulky waste/recycling days.
Not all holiday items may be recycled. Items such as plastic bags and films, styrofoam, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons and artificial Christmas should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling containers.
A list of drop-off locations can be found by visiting www.wastecom.com. For more information about recycling, call 563-386-9575.
Bereskin Gallery features new holiday exhibit
Recently, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy in Bettendorf opened a new holiday exhibit. "Color Your Christmas," featuring works from 45 area artists, will be on display until Jan. 6 at the gallery located at 2967 State St.
With a wintery theme the new show will feature all styles of art including photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry and glass.
Artwork also is available for purchase.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com.
Library offers free virtual concert throughout December
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a perfect lunchtime accompaniment with a virtual concert. Throughout the month of December, the library will host the popular Brown Bag Lunch series on the library's YouTube channel.
December's artist will be Quad-City local Angela Meyer, who is known for her country-western originals and acoustic covers. Meyer has played professionally in the area for over 10 years.
No registration is required to view this free event.
For more information, visit http://www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
Bettendorf Public Library seeks ambassadors
The Bettendorf Public Library has opened up spots for volunteers who are willing to share what they love about the library within their influence and/or on social media circles as acting BPL Ambassadors. These ambassadors will receive exclusive backstage previews to new library offerings, including the new 2nd floor makerspace. Patrons who are interested in becoming an ambassador for the library can sign up by visiting https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/volunteer-4681.
For more information, call 563-344-4170 or visit www.bettendorf.org or by calling 563-344-4179.
Ascentra vocational and trades to annual scholarship competition
Ascentra has announced the addition of five, $1,000 scholarships dedicated to members who are planning on entering a vocational or trade school program to its 2021-2022 scholarship competition.
The Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Competition is currently underway for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 15 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending postsecondary education whether through a college, university or trade program. Members can apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning and/or trade.
Ascentra scholarships will be awarded as follows:
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend higher education
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to any member entering a vocational school or college with trade program.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "How can credit unions best assist individuals or businesses that were most impacted by the pandemic?"
For the official rules and an application, visit ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch location. All entries must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2022.
Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022
Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.
The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.
There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.
There is no fee to participate in the academy and it is requested that participants not miss more than two sessions.
For more information about 2022 Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, please send name, address, email address and phone number to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.