What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

A scrumptious new Community Connections
Long before Martha Stewart, there was Betty Crocker. Through Sunday, Jan. 24, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting exclusive access to Community Connections: Betty Crocker - Her Cookbook That Changed How America Cooks. The presentation will feature historian Leslie Goddard, Ph.D. as she highlights the history of Betty Crocker and her famous Picture Cook Book.
Crocker’s Picture Cook Book first hit shelves in 1950 and to date has sold more than 75 million copies. Created in 1921 by a flour company, Betty Crocker became the most famous and trusted advisor to American cooks. This fun, illustrated lecture explores how Betty Crocker was invented, why her cookbook has endured, and what makes her so iconic.
This program is a pre-recorded video that will be available for viewing for a period of two weeks. Registration is not required to view the event. Links to the video will be available on the library's social media accounts and website bettendorflibrary.com. For further questions about this program, call 563-344-4179 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com.
Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative announces signing of new law
Mayor Gallagher, a co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, announced that President Trump has signed into law a Resilience Revolving Loan Fund (RRF) for states and local governments.
The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives unanimously passed the bipartisan bill as S.3418, STORM Act in December.
This legislation authorizes $200 million for the RRF and allows states to offer low-interest loans to counties and cities for disaster mitigation projects.
Mayors successfully worked with the U.S. Chamber, ASCE, and the Mississippi River
Caucus in the House and Senate to increase investment in pre-disaster mitigation.
New programs, increased investment, and congressional action like what happened with enactment of the STORM Act all need management and leadership supported by the full support of the White House if progress is to continue. MRCTI, U.S. Chamber, and ASCE look forward to working with the President-Elect’s team on increasing the nation’s resilience capacity.
City of Bettendorf accepting proposals for the construction of a new website
The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to design and develop a new city government website.
The goal for the city is to have a website with the technology to support online services, provide straightforward navigation, house a calendar of events, and create an overall inviting and engaging web design.
Proposals will be accepted through 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
The tentative launch date for the new website is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The RFP can be found on the City’s webpage at www.bettendorf.org.
Ascentra accepting scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Credit Unions abide by the principals that foster community (people helping people). What do you think individuals can do to foster unity in their communities?”
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 28, 2021.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.
Bettendorf library offers curbside pickup
During this time of social distancing, Bettendorf Public Library patrons don’t have to worry about coming into the library to pick up holds. Instead items can be picked up through a curbside service. The following are the steps to follow:
1. Place a hold online or by calling the Information Desk at 563-344-4179.
2. Receive notification that the hold is available for pick-up.
3. Call 563-344-4175 to schedule a time for pick up.
4. Items will be ready for grab and go, keeping everyone at a safe distance.