What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

The city of Bettendorf is in the design phase of Part III of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project.

This phase, which is being designed by HDR, will extend along Forest Grove Drive from just east of International Drive through the Middle Road intersection and will also include the reconstruction of Middle Road from north of Competition Drive to south of Forest Grove Drive.

The project is intended to bid at the end of 2021 with construction beginning in early 2022.

The estimated construction cost is $9.5 million with funding being provided in part by a Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant in the amount of $5.96 million. The remaining funds are being provided from within the City of Bettendorf’s Community Improvement Program.