What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Come see LeClaire Fall Fest
The River Valley Optimist Club is hosting the LeClaire Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Mississippi River Levee in LeClaire.
The free event will feature plenty of games and activities for kids, as well as food trucks, popular local vendors, delicious desserts and more.
Lincoln Electric Seeks to hold hiring event
Lincoln Electric will host a hiring event 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1 as well as from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Bettendorf location at 3129 State St.
During the event the company will be looking to fill 36 roles in positions including CNC programmer, CNC machinists, boring mill operator, electrical design/ engineer, financial analyst, mechanical engineer, painter, paint/prep, robotic programmer, welder, integration supervisor, project manager and customer service representative.
Employees hired through the event will receive a sign-on bonus of $1,500.
Registration is preferred but walk-ins will be accepted. An application is required snd participants must bring a valid photo ID.
For more information or to register by Sept. 30, visit https://promotions.lincolnelectric.com/bettendorf-hiring-event
Library drive up window temporarily closed
In order to accommodate the replacement of an HVAC unit, the Bettendorf Public Library’s drive up window and delivery lane is currently closed.
The installation procedure is estimated to take three weeks. Patrons will still be able to return materials to the library’s 24/7 drop box which will be temporarily located on the sidewalk near the front door of the library building located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
For drive up window accommodations, contact the library’s circulation department at 563-344-4175.
Aside from drive up window services, all other current library services will be unaffected throughout the replacement process.
For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
Bettendorf announces Halloween event dates
The City of Bettendorf has announced that the city's annual trick-or-treat will take place 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
In addition, the 2021 Halloween Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/ Splash Landing parking lot.
Entry forms to participate in the parade are now available at City Hall, 1609 State St. or at bettendorf.org/register with keyword Parade.
for more information about the parade, call Family Museum Director Kim Kidwell at 563-344-4106.
Bettendorf Rotary seeks grant applications
The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is seeking applications for grants of up to $2,500 from qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad-Cities.
The grants' committee accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs. Previous grantees are encouraged to apply, as well as those who have not received a grant previously.
The rotary generated funds for philanthropic purposes primarily from the recent, "Lobster Rock 'n' Roll," fundraising event. Local not-for-profit organizations have received more than $275,000 in grants thanks to the generous support of sponsors, donors and attendees of the club’s annual fundraising activities.
To be considered for a grant, an organization must complete the online application form by Nov. 1, 2021. The form can be found by visiting bettendorfrotary.com.
Grants are not awarded to groups for annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarship funds, political groups or activities, Rotarians and their families, or for sectarian purposes.
The Bettendorf Rotary Club was chartered on May 22, 1957 and now has approximately 100 members. The club lives the Rotary motto of, "Service above Self," by funding and participating in projects locally, nationally and internationally. The club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Tanglewood Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
To learn more about Bettendorf Rotary, visit bettendorfrotary.com.
Rivermont Collegiate announces Tour Tuesdays
Families who are interested in learning about the educational opportunities at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf, can now attend Tour Tuesdays. During these tours prospective students and their families can see the school and ask questions. The free tours will run 4-5 p.m.
To register for a tour, visit RivermontCollegiate.org and click on the "Tour Tuesdays" link at the top of the page.
For more information, call 563-359-1366 or email admissions@rivermontcollegiate.org.
5K Walk and Run to raise funds for Mississippi River Trail
Princeton Recreation Trails will host their 8th annual 5K Walk and Run at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
This year the group is partnering with Community Visioning volunteers to encourage residents and visitors to provide input on concept designs. Scouts also will be downtown selling ice cream and popcorn.
Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc. improves pathways to increase safe and healthy opportunities for all.
The course features 3.1 miles of out and back on city roads beginning and ending near Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill in Princeton. Water will be available on the course with post-race refreshments also provided.
Runners, walkers, and trail lovers are encouraged to sign up on GetMeRegistered by searching Princeton 5K.
The $30 registration fee includes a race t-shirt, medal and post-race refreshments.
Follow Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc. on Facebook for more information.
Bettendorf seeks proposals for the Herbert Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park site
Bettendorf has issued a RFP for a development and implementation plan for the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park.
The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified bidders for the redevelopment of the property located at 2204 Grant Street. The site is 4.48 acres in total. Future development of this site should be indicative of what is traditionally found in a high traffic urban setting. Only qualified submissions from local developers with an established business entity in the Quad-Cities metropolitan area will be considered.
All submissions shall be addressed as specified in the RFP and received no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
City offices are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.
The RFP is available at www.bettendorf.org.
For more information, contact Jeff Reiter at 563-344-4060 or jreiter@bettendorf.org.